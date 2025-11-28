Home / Markets / News / F&O Setup: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a 'Bull Spread' strategy

F&O Setup: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a 'Bull Spread' strategy

Bank Nifty has broken out on the daily chart to close at all time high level.

Bank Nifty Strategy
Bank Nifty Strategy
Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:43 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY

  • Buy BANKNIFTY (30-Dec Expiry) 60100 CALL at ₹733 & simultaneously Sell 60500 CALL at ₹544
  • Lot Size 35
  • Cost of the strategy ₹189 (₹6615 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit ₹7385 If BANK NIFTY closes at or above 60500 on 30 Dec expiry.
  • Breakeven Point: ₹60289
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.12
  • Approx margin required: ₹42000
CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 

Rationale:

  • Long build up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures where Open interest rose by 10 per cent along with a price rise of 0.40 per cent.
  • Bank Nifty has broken out on the daily chart to close at all time high level.
  • Bank Nifty is forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily chart.
  • Bank Nifty Open Interest Put call ratio increased to 1.20 level from 1.18 levels on the back of Put writing at 59500-60000 levels.
Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex and Nifty scale fresh highs, but end flat on profit booking

Brokerages remain bullish on markets for 2026 as Sensex hits new high

Strengthening investor protection key priority for regulator: Sebi chief

Aequs to float IPO on Dec 3; aims to raise ₹670 cr via fresh issue

Sebi allows incentives for MF distributors to boost women, B30 onboarding

Topics :Market technicalsBank Niftyderivatives tradingderivative strategyNifty50F&OMarkets

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story