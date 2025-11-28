F&O Setup: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a 'Bull Spread' strategy

Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY
- Buy BANKNIFTY (30-Dec Expiry) 60100 CALL at ₹733 & simultaneously Sell 60500 CALL at ₹544
- Lot Size 35
- Cost of the strategy ₹189 (₹6615 per strategy)
- Maximum profit ₹7385 If BANK NIFTY closes at or above 60500 on 30 Dec expiry.
- Breakeven Point: ₹60289
- Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.12
- Approx margin required: ₹42000
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures where Open interest rose by 10 per cent along with a price rise of 0.40 per cent.
- Bank Nifty has broken out on the daily chart to close at all time high level.
- Bank Nifty is forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily chart.
- Bank Nifty Open Interest Put call ratio increased to 1.20 level from 1.18 levels on the back of Put writing at 59500-60000 levels.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app