F&O strategy: Analyst recommends Bull Spread on Cipla, United Spirits

Here's why Nandish Shah technical research analyst of HDFC Securities recommends a 'Bull Spread' strategy on Cipla and United Spirits derivatives for the July series.

F&O trading strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities: Bull Spread on Cipla, United Spirits. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)