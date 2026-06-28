Mid, smallcap selling weighs on market breadth; easing oil prices may help

Profit-taking in small-cap stocks kept market breadth weak for the second consecutive month after it touched a multi-year high in April. The advance-decline ratio (ADR), a key measure of market breadth, stood at 0.95 in June, marginally lower than 0.96 in May.

The ratio had surged to 1.54 in April — the highest since June 2020 — on the back of a broad-based rally in equities. It had fallen to 0.77 in March, its lowest since February 2025, amid a sharp market correction triggered by the energy crisis following the US-Iran conflict. An ADR below 1 indicates that declining stocks outnumber advancing ones.