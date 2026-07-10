F&O strategy: Deploy Bull Spread on MidCap Nifty, PNB Housing, says analyst

BULL SPREAD STRATEGY ON MIDCP NIFTY Buy MIDCP NIFTY (28-July Expiry) 14700 CALL at Rs 203 & simultaneously sell 14900 CALL at 113 Lot Size 120 Maximum profit ₹13,200; if MIDCP NIFTY closes at or above 14,900 on 28 July expiry. Maximum Loss ₹10,800; if MIDCP NIFTY closes at or below 14,700 on 28 July expiry. Breakeven Point 14,790 Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.22 Approx margin required ₹31,500 Rationale:
Long build up is seen in the MIDCP NIFTY Futures, where we have seen rise in Open interest along with price rise.
Short term trend remains strong as MIDCP NIFTY is placed above its important short term moving averages.
It is forming higher top higher bottom candle stick pattern on the monthly charts.
RSI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart.
F&O strategy in stocks
BULL SPREAD Strategy on PNB HOUSING FINANCE Buy PNB HOUSING FINANCE (28-July Expiry) 1100 CALL at Rs 29.35 & simultaneously sell 1120 CALL at 20.75 Lot Size 650 Maximum profit ₹7,410; If PNB HOUSING FINANCE closes at or above ₹1,100 on 28 July expiry. Maximum Loss ₹5,590; If PNB HOUSING FINANCE closes at or below ₹1,080 on 28 July Expiry. Breakeven Point ₹1,108.6 Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.33 Approx margin required ₹25,000 Rationale:
Long build up is seen in the PNB HOUSING FINANCE Futures where we have seen rise in OI with price rising by 1.10%.
Short term trend of the stock is positive as it is placed above its 5 and 20 day EMA.
Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline.
RSI oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, suggesting strength in current uptrend.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%. (Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, Senior Technical/Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)