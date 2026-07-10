F&O strategy: Deploy Bull Spread on MidCap Nifty, PNB Housing, says analyst

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends a 'Bull Spread' strategy on MidCap Nifty and PNB Housing Finance as the analyst notes a positive bias, and build-up of long positions at these counters.

Derivative strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities for the July F&O expiry.