Telecom, energy, and commodities may lead Q1FY27 earnings growth

According to various brokerage estimates, upstream fuel major Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), telecom operator Bharti Airtel and metal firm Hindalco Industries are likely to account for the bulk of the incremental growth in earnings on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Reliance Industries, Hindalco Industries and ONGC are expected to lead the growth charts in revenue.

The combined net profits of India’s top 50 listed companies that are part of the Nifty 50 index are expected to grow 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y, an improvement from 4.6 per cent in Q4FY26 and but a slowdown from 9 per cent in Q1FY26. Their profits are expected to reach around ₹2.12 trillion from about ₹1.96 trillion in Q1FY26. Brokerages expect faster growth in revenue, with the combined net sales of the index companies (net interest income in the case of banks and non-bank lenders) expected to grow 17.8 per cent — likely to be the fastest in top line in the last 13 quarters.