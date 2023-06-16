STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 450 pts; Nifty less than 50 pts from new high

STOCK MARKET LIVE: The key benchmark indices held steady gains in Friday's intra-day trades backed by a firm trend in index heavyweights - HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ITC.



The BSE Sensex was up over 500 points at 63,450 levels, while the NSE Nifty50 topped the 18,800 level, and now was less than 50 points from its all-time high. The Nifty had hit an all-time high of 18,887.60 on December 01, 2022.



The broader markets firmly outperformed benchmarks. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.8 per cent.



Among individual stocks, shares of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Rail Systems surged up to 8 per cent and hit their respective record highs after their consortium won a contract to supply 1.54 million forged wheels to the government.

Sectorally, Nifty Metals, Nifty Realty and Nifty Bank indices led the gains, rising 0.5-1 per cent. IT pocket underperformed from the NSE pack. Index heavyweight ITC scaled a fresh all-time high , while its market capitalisation inched towards the Rs 6 trillion mark., Read More