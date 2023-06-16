Home / Markets / News / STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 450 pts; Nifty less than 50 pts from new high

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 450 pts; Nifty less than 50 pts from new high

Stock Market Live on June 16, 2023: Kalyan Jewellers jumped 11 per cent on TS Anantharaman's reappointment as non-executive independent director

SI Reporter New Delhi
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 450 pts; Nifty less than 50 pts from new high

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
STOCK MARKET LIVE: The key benchmark indices held steady gains in Friday's intra-day trades backed by a firm trend in index heavyweights - HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ITC.

The BSE Sensex was up over 500 points at 63,450 levels, while the NSE Nifty50 topped the 18,800 level, and now was less than 50 points from its all-time high. The Nifty had hit an all-time high of 18,887.60 on December 01, 2022.
2:00 PM Jun 23

ITC scales to fresh high, m-cap inches towards Rs 6 trillion-mark

1:30 PM Jun 23

Stock Alert:: TCS down over 1% after Transameria nixes $2 bn deal

1:00 PM Jun 23

Kalyan Jewellers surges 12% after 6% equity change hands via block deals

12:30 PM Jun 23

These 5 large-caps can deliver up to 15% returns despite market volatility

12:00 PM Jun 23

Heavy volumes lift Ashok Leyland 6%; investors pin hopes on better margins

11:29 AM Jun 23

IKIO Lighting dazzles on debut; stock lists at 38% premium over issue price

10:47 AM Jun 23

RK Forgings, Titagarh Rail hit record highs; stocks zoom up to 93% in CY23

10:15 AM Jun 23

How to play the artificial intelligence theme in markets the Chris Wood way

10:04 AM Jun 23

BUMPER LISTING :: Ikio Lighting lists at near 40% premium

9:38 AM Jun 23

Shish Industries gains 2% to mull issuance of bonus shares

9:24 AM Jun 23

Midcap, Smallcap indices outperform benchmark; India VIX slips 2%

9:22 AM Jun 23

OPENING BELL | Nifty50 rises over 50 points to trade above 18,700

9:18 AM Jun 23

OPENING BELL | Sensex opens at 63,129 levels, up 200 points

9:08 AM Jun 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Sensex trades flat at 62,958 levels

9:06 AM Jun 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Nifty50 trades above 18,700 levels

9:04 AM Jun 23

Rupee opens at 81.98/$ as against previous close of 82.21/$

8:59 AM Jun 23

India's m-cap touches new high amid sharp rally in broader markets

8:54 AM Jun 23

WATCH: Can Indian markets stay immune to US Fed's hawkish pause?

8:24 AM Jun 23

Stocks to Watch today, June 16: IKIO, RIL, Hero Moto, IndiGo, Glenmark, UTI

8:19 AM Jun 23

ALERT :: Bank of Japan keeps interest rates unchanged

8:10 AM Jun 23

F&O Strategy for Biocon: HDFC Securities recommends a Bull Spread

8:03 AM Jun 23

These two NSE indices look bullish on charts amid market volatility

7:51 AM Jun 23

SGX Nifty signals a mildly positive open

7:42 AM Jun 23

ECB diverges from US Fed; hikes rates by 25 bps in line with expectations

2:51 PM Jun 23

ALERT:: Indo Rama Synthetics arm starts commercial production at Maha plant; stock up 1%

Indorama Ventures Yarns, a Wholly-owned subsidiary company of Indo Rama Synthetics, has successfully started commercial production of its 'Draw Texturising Yarn' w.e.f. June 15, 2023 from its Plant at Maharashtra, the company informed BSE.

chart

2:39 PM Jun 23

Stock Alert::SML Isuzu up 4%; JBM in advanced stage of talks to buy stake

JBM Auto has started due diligence to acquire controlling stake SML Isuzu, reports CNBC TV18. 

chart

2:31 PM Jun 23

Adani Total Gas, Zomato, Nykaa and more: Top large caps MFs bought in May

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Aeronautics were the most sold. READ MORE

Zomato

2:20 PM Jun 23

Erring firms convicted, but it's not mission accomplished for regulators

The conviction rate is at its highest in years, shows a Business Standard analysis of ministry of corporate affairs data, amid reports of a rejig in its approach to infractions. Around 5.3 per cent of cases decided upon resulted in convictions in 2018-19. The number increased to 53.6 percent in 2021-22 to touch a 14-year high. READ MORE

Gavel, Law & Order

2:08 PM Jun 23

M&M launches XUV700 in Australia at AUD 36,990; no diesel variant on offer

The XUV700 sold in Australia will come with only a turbo-petrol engine, the 2.0-litre mStallion that returns 200 bhp and a peak torque of 380 Nm. READ MORE

Mahindra XUV700 is based on Ssangyong Rexton G4 (in picture)

2:00 PM Jun 23

ITC scales to fresh high, m-cap inches towards Rs 6 trillion-mark

ITC outperformed the market for the eight straight months, has rallied 37% thus far in the calendar year 2023, as compared to 3.8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. READ MORE

chart

1:49 PM Jun 23

Equitas SFB gets RBI approval to re-appoint Vasudevan as MD, CEO

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of P N Vasudevan as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) for a three-year term. READ MORE

P N Vasudevan, MD & CEO, Equitas SFB, BFSI Summit

1:40 PM Jun 23

ALERT:: Rupee trades firm v/s USD; gains up to 0.3% to quote below 82 per dollar

The Indian Rupee was seen quoting below the 82/$ level after more than a month.

chart
Source: Bloomberg

1:30 PM Jun 23

Stock Alert:: TCS down over 1% after Transameria nixes $2 bn deal

The 10-year contract, signed in early 2018, involved TCS working with US-based Transameria to enable the digitization of more than 10 million policies into a single integrated platform. READ MORE

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS


1:21 PM Jun 23

GAIL India issues swap tender for 12 LNG cargoes in 2024, say reports

GAIL (India) Ltd has issued a swap tender seeking 12 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for loading in the US in exchange for 12 cargoes for delivery into India in 2024, two industry sources said. READ MORE

Europe may return to coal to stave off power shortage as Russia cuts supply

1:11 PM Jun 23

Asian Market Update:: Majority of indices gain around 1%

chart
Source: Yahoo Finance

1:00 PM Jun 23

Kalyan Jewellers surges 12% after 6% equity change hands via block deals

About 6.41 million shares representing 6.2 per cent of total equity of Kalyan Jewellers changed hands on the NSE via block deals in pre-opening trade, the exchange data shows. The deal size was Rs 725 crore, data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately. READ MORE

12:50 PM Jun 23

Expert Tweets :: Nithin Kamath explains why this rebound doesn't 'feel like bull run'

12:39 PM Jun 23

MARKET CHECK :: Benchmarks hover in narrow range

12:30 PM Jun 23

These 5 large-caps can deliver up to 15% returns despite market volatility

However, there are selective stocks that have stood firmly against volatility, defying all negative drawdowns. Shares of UltraTech Cement and Titan Company reached new historic peaks, while ABB India hits a new 52-week high on Friday. READ MORE

12:20 PM Jun 23

Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans

Under the current Gold Monetisation Scheme, 2015, banks can extend gold loans to jewellery exporters or domestic manufacturers. The loan, equivalent to the value of gold borrowed, needs to be repaid in rupees. But the borrowers also have the option to repay a part of the loan in physical gold in lots of one kilogram or more. READ MORE

12:10 PM Jun 23

ALERT :: Equitas SFB gets RBI nod to re-appoint Vasudevan P N as MD-CEO

>> RBI approves Vasudevan P N's apointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank for a period of three years  w.e.f. July 23, 2023. 

12:00 PM Jun 23

Heavy volumes lift Ashok Leyland 6%; investors pin hopes on better margins

The CV industry is buoyant due to favourable macroeconomic factors and a healthy demand from the end-user industries. This trend is expected to continue alongside growth in core sectors such as construction & mining, agriculture, increased capital outlay for infrastructure projects and pent-up replacement demand. READ MORE

11:50 AM Jun 23

ALERT :: Nifty FMCG index hits fresh record high

11:40 AM Jun 23

ALERT :: PDS Lifestyle proposes to acquire 100% stake in UK-based New Lobster

New Lobster will serve as the global hub for the Ted Baker brand and take on Ted Baker’s design and merchandising functions. Further, this entity will become a core licensee and operating partner for Ted Baker. 
 

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

