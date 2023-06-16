Home / Markets / News / State Bank of India, LIC, two other sponsors to dilute stake in UTI MF

State Bank of India, LIC, two other sponsors to dilute stake in UTI MF

According to sources, these entities have approached merchant bankers to advise on stake sales

Press Trust of India
State Bank of India, LIC, two other sponsors to dilute stake in UTI MF

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sponsors of UTI Mutual Fund, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), have initiated the process to dilute their stake in India’s oldest fund house.
 
According to sources, these entities have approached merchant bankers to advise on stake sales.

UTI Mutual fund is promoted by the SBI, LIC, PNB and Bank of Baroda (BoB), having a combined holding of 45.21 per cent in the paid-up capital.
US-based T Rowe Price Group through its wholly-owned subsidiary T Rowe Price Global Investment Services (UK) presently holds a 23 per cent stake in UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC).

These sponsors diluted their stake through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2020 by selling 38,987,081 shares for ~2,100 crore. The entire proceeds of the offer went to all the promoters, including T Rowe Price.
The IPO came after the markets regulator Sebi order dated December 6, 2019, directing LIC, SBI and BoB to reduce their stake by December 2020, failing which, the regulator would freeze their excess voting rights.

Also Read

Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here

India's first micro-cap fund launched; to track Nifty Microcap 250 Index

Govt set to garner record Rs 63,000 crore in dividend from listed PSUs

Britannia's prospects promising on improving demand, lower input prices

India's m-cap touches new high amid sharp rally in broader markets

Markets dip as US Federal Reserve signals more interest rate hikes

Topics :sbiLIC Mutual Funds

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story