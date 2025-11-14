F&O trade: Derivatives strategy on IndiGo stock for November monthly expiry

Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on INDIGO
- Buy INDIGO (25-Nov Expiry) 6000 CALL at ₹54 & simultaneously Sell 6200 CALL at ₹16
- Lot Size: 150
- Cost of the strategy: ₹38 (₹5,700 per strategy)
- Maximum profit: ₹24,300 If INDIGO closes at or above ₹6,200 on Nov 25 expiry.
- Breakeven Point: ₹6,038
- Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 4.26
- Approx margin required: ₹31,000
Rationale:
- Long build is seen in IndiGo stock futures. This is indicated by an increase in Open Interest (OI) by 2 per cent with a 1.90-per cent rise in IndiGo share price on Thursday, Nov 13.
- The IndiGo stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart.
- The short-term trend remains positive as the stock is placed above its 5, 11 and 20-day EMA.
- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in the current uptrend.
