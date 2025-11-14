F&O trade: Derivatives strategy on IndiGo stock for November monthly expiry

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on INDIGO

Buy INDIGO (25-Nov Expiry) 6000 CALL at ₹54 & simultaneously Sell 6200 CALL at ₹16

INDIGO (25-Nov Expiry) 6000 at ₹54 & simultaneously 6200 at ₹16 Lot Size: 150

150 Cost of the strategy: ₹38 (₹5,700 per strategy)

₹38 (₹5,700 per strategy) Maximum profit: ₹24,300 If INDIGO closes at or above ₹6,200 on Nov 25 expiry.

₹24,300 If INDIGO closes at or above ₹6,200 on Nov 25 expiry. Breakeven Point: ₹6,038

₹6,038 Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 4.26

1: 4.26 Approx margin required: ₹31,000

Rationale:

Long build is seen in IndiGo stock futures. This is indicated by an increase in Open Interest (OI) by 2 per cent with a 1.90-per cent rise in IndiGo share price on Thursday, Nov 13.

The IndiGo stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart.

The short-term trend remains positive as the stock is placed above its 5, 11 and 20-day EMA.

Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in the current uptrend.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. =================== Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.