Fancy dividends? Keep an eye on these 11 stocks today; check full list here

D-Street investors looking to pocket some passive income through dividends should keep an eye on the shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company, Natco Pharma, Power Grid Corporation of India, and 7 other companies today, as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, August 19, 2025, according to BSE data.

Other companies featured in the list include Elixir Capital, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Refex Industries, R K Swamy, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Silver Touch Technologies, and Sumedha Fiscal Services.

Notably, the ex-date refers to the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The companies, however, finalize the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout on the record date.

Among the listed companies, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders. The company has declared a final dividend of ₹110 per share. Additionally, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company has set the record date on August 19, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend. Among others, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share for its shareholders, Natco Pharma has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share, Power Grid Corporation of India has declared a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share, and Indian Oil Corporation has announced a dividend. They have all set their record date on August 19 for determining shareholders' eligibility for the said announcements.