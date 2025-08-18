Fancy dividends? Keep an eye on these 11 stocks today; check full list here

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on August 19, along with their key details:
|Company
|Ex-date
|Announcement
|Record date
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|Aug 19, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹10
|Aug 19, 2025
|Elixir Capital
|Aug 19, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.25
|Aug 19, 2025
|Industrial & Prudential Investment Company
|Aug 19, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹110
|Aug 19, 2025
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|Aug 19, 2025
|Dividend - ₹2.1500
|Aug 19, 2025
|Natco Pharma
|Aug 19, 2025
|Interim Dividend - ₹2
|Aug 19, 2025
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|Aug 19, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.2500
|Aug 19, 2025
|Refex Industries
|Aug 19, 2025
|Interim Dividend - ₹0.50
|Aug 19, 2025
|R K Swamy
|Aug 19, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|Aug 19, 2025
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|Aug 19, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2.25
|Aug 19, 2025
|Silver Touch Technologies
|Aug 19, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|Aug 19, 2025
|Sumedha Fiscal Services
|Aug 19, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Aug 19, 2025
