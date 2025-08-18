Regaal Resources IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Regaal Resources IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the Regaal Resources IPO shares is likely to be finalized today, Monday, August 18, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, August 17, receiving strong participation from investors and was oversubscribed nearly 160 times.

Here's how to check Regaal Resources IPO allotment status online – Direct links

Once the Regaal Resources IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Regaal Resources IPO allotment status:

Check Regaal Resources IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Regaal Resources IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html Check Regaal Resources IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp Regaal Resources IPO final subscription status The ₹306 crore public offering of Regaal Resources, offered at a price band of ₹96–₹102 with a lot size of 144 shares, received bids for 3,35,73,74,544 shares against the 2,09,99,664 shares on offer. This led to an oversubscription of 159.88 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the NSE. The IPO witnessed the highest participation from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed 356.73 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 190.97 times. Meanwhile, retail investors oversubscribed their category by 57.75 times.

Regaal Resources IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The unlisted shares of Regaal Resources continue to command a strong premium in the grey market on Monday. Sources tracking unofficial market activity reported that Regaal Resources shares were trading at around ₹128 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹26, or 25.49 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price. Regaal Resources IPO listing forecast Shares of Regaal Resources are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. If the current grey market trends hold, Regaal Resources shares may list around ₹128 per share, yielding a return of over 25 per cent. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.