Fertiliser stocks rally up to 8% on subsidy boost; analyst lists top picks

Gaurav Sharma, associate VP & head of research at Globe Capital, said that fertiliser stocks are seen holding well in today's session because of two reasons - the government's subsidiary announcement and the ceasefire in West Asia. The subsidiary is a positive move for the companies, as Street sees it as a "big relief package".

"The announcement of a package from the government for the fertiliser sector is expected to create a positive outlook. Since this is an industry-wide package, it will have a positive impact across the sector. I am optimistic about the growth of companies like FACT and Deepak Fertilizers. Besides, companies such as RCF and National Fertilizers will also see an impact," the analyst said.