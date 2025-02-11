FIIs up short bets in Nifty futures; analysts expect support at this level

Foreign institutional investors open interest in Nifty futures has increased by 4.8% since the start of February series, while the total OI in Nifty Feb futures dipped by 1.1%; shows NSE F&O data.

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment(Photo: Shutterstock)