Dividend stocks: Hero MotoCorp, ITC, 8 others to remain in focus today

Notably, the shares of all ten companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, according to data from the BSE.

Hero MotoCorp, Cochin Shipyard, and ITC have each declared interim dividends of Rs 100 per share, Rs 3.50 per share, and Rs 6.50 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. These companies have also set the record date for February 12, 2025 to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payouts.

In addition, Torrent Power, UNO Minda, and Minda Corporation have announced interim dividends of Rs 14 per share, Rs 0.75 per share, and Rs 0.50 per share, respectively, with their record date also set for February 12, 2025.

Expleo Solutions, TCI Express, Man Infraconstruction, and Uniparts India will distribute interim dividends of Rs 50, Rs 3, Rs 0.45, and Rs 7.50 per share, respectively. Like the others, these companies have designated February 12 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility.

besides these, shares of CMS Info Systems, DISA India, and Symphony will also remain in focus today, as they trade ex-dividend following the announcements of interim dividends for their shareholders. They have respectively announced interim dividends of Rs 3.25, Rs 0.45, and Rs 2 per share for their shareholders. Moreover, today, February 11, also marks the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payouts.

The ex-dividend date and the record date are crucial in determining dividend eligibility. The ex-dividend date signifies the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The record date, on the other hand, is when companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.

