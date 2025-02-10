Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / BSE subsidiary unveils five new indices; Ajax Engineering IPO booked 20%

BSE subsidiary unveils five new indices; Ajax Engineering IPO booked 20%

Construction equipment maker Ajax Engineering's initial public offering (IPO) garnered nearly 20 per cent subsc­ri­ption on Monday, the opening day

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital
Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital(Photo: Shutterstock)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 10:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asia Index, a subsidiary of BSE, has launched five new indices — the BSE 1000, BSE Next 500, BSE 250 Microcap, BSE Next 250 Microcap, and BSE 1000 Multicap (equal size weighted).  These indices are designed to capture the performance of a diverse range of companies, from largecap to microcap, ensuring broad market coverage, the exchange proviBSEer said.
 
Ajax Engineering IPO booked 20% on Day 1 
Construction equipment maker Ajax Engineering’s initial public offering (IPO) garnered nearly 20 per cent subsc­ri­ption on Monday, the opening day.  On Friday, the company allotted shares worth Rs 379 crore to anchor investors, with SBI Funds investing Rs 212 crore through two of its funds.  The company’s Rs 1,269 crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale by promoters and private equity major Kedaara Capital. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 599-629 per share. At the upper end, the company is valued at almost Rs 7,200 crore
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Markets fall as US fires fresh trade salvo; Sensex down 548 points

Delhivery share price falls over 5% after Q3 miss; time to buy or sell?

Premium

Weak earnings, slow execution play spoilsport for Power Grid Corporation

Premium

HUDCO raises Rs 2,910 crore; SIDBI raises Rs 6,000 crore through bonds

Gold price hits $2,900 today, up 11% in 2025; will the rally continue?

Topics :Asia Indexinitial public offeringsIndicesBSE

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story