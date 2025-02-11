Stocks to Watch, Feb 11: Nykaa, Berger Paints, Vi, Eicher Motors, GAIL

Stocks to Watch on February 11, 2025: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:30 AM, were trading 26 points higher at 23,481. In the previous session, Sensex shed 548.39 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 77,311.80, and Nifty50 ended lower by 178.35 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 23,381.60. READ: STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:30 AM, were trading 26 points higher at 23,481. In the previous session, Sensex shed 548.39 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 77,311.80, and Nifty50 ended lower by 178.35 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 23,381.60.

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus today (February 11, 2025):

Nykaa: The The company reported a sharp rise of 51.3 per cent in net profit for the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) to Rs 26.41 crore against Rs 17.45 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the net profit rose 103.6 per cent from Rs 12.97 crore a quarter ago.

Grasim Industries: Aditya Birla Group’s flagship company Aditya Birla Group’s flagship company Grasim Industries reported a 40 per cent decline in net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) in the October–December 2024 period to Rs 899 crore, against Rs 1,514.4 crore a year ago. Revenue, however, was up 8.8 per cent to Rs 34,792.9 crore.

Bata India: The company reported a marginal increase of 1.2 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.7 crore for the third quarter against Rs 57.97 crore a year ago. The revenue from operations was up 1.69 per cent to Rs 918.79 crore during the quarter under review. Patanjali Foods: The company registered a 71 per cent rise in third-quarter profit to Rs 371 crore from Rs 217 crore a year earlier.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company's consolidated profit for the third quarter increased multiple times to Rs 654.51 crore, against Rs 96.24 crore in Q3 FY24.

Reliance Industries: RIL through its arm RISE Worldwide will acquire 49 per cent stake in London-based Oval Invincibles, a franchise in the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) The Hundred, for an undisclosed amount.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): Domestic tractor market is strategising to improve its sales in the international markets which are witnessing headwinds.

Reliance Capital: IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL) is set to acquire the debt-ridden Reliance Capital by February 26 after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday accepted the acquiring company's request.

GAIL (India): The company is planning to buy a stake in a US liquefied natural gas plant or secure long-term US LNG supply after the Trump administration lifted a ban on export permits for new projects.

Hudco: Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) raised Rs 2,910 crore through bonds maturing in 10 years at a cut-off of 7.29 per cent, as per reports.

Religare Enterprises: Rashmi Saluja, chairperson of Religare Enterprises, will not resign despite being voted out as a director during last week’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

Indian Hotels: The company will invest Rs 2,500 crore to add another Taj property in Mumbai.

Berger Paints: The paint company reaffirmed its target of achieving Rs 20,000 crore revenue by 2030 even as it steered clear of placing a bid for Akzo Nobel’s paints business currently up for grabs.

ONGC: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) inked a pact with global oil major BP to explore collaboration in exploration and production, trading and other energy vectors, in India and internationally.