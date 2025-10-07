Home / Markets / News / Fino Payments Bank shares rise 4% after Sebi settlement; up 18% in 6 days

Fino Payments Bank shares rise 4% after Sebi settlement; up 18% in 6 days

Fino Payments Bank settled proceedings with the Securities and Exchange Board of India related to alleged violations of disclosure norms under the Sebi Regulations

Shares of Fino Payments Bank rose over 4 per cent on Tuesday as the company settled a case with the securities market regulator after paying ₹5.88 lakh.
 
The bank's stock rose as much as 4.03 per cent during the day to ₹310.8 per share, the highest level since July 10 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.2 per cent higher at ₹308 apiece, compared to a 0.32 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:00 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the sixth straight session, rising 18 per cent in the process. It currently trades at 5.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 3 per cent this year, compared to a 6.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Fino Payments Bank has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,565.62 crore. 

Fino Payments Bank settles Sebi proceedings 

Fino Payments Bank has settled proceedings with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) related to alleged violations of disclosure norms under the Sebi Regulations. The settlement order, received on October 6, 2025, resolves the matter without the bank admitting or denying the findings.
 
Sebi had issued a show cause notice after observing that the bank failed to make timely and complete disclosure of material events involving fraud by its employees. 
 
The complaints included 15 allegations of fraudulent investment schemes, and the value of these events exceeded the materiality thresholds under Sebi regulation. The incidents had reportedly impacted the bank’s share price significantly during the relevant period, Sebi said. 
 
In line with the Settlement Order, the bank has paid a settlement amount of ₹5.88 lakh, the company said in a statement. Sebi has disposed of the proceedings against the bank, it said, noting that the financial and operational impact of the settlement is insignificant.

About Fino Bank 

The bank is a subsidiary of Fino Paytech Limited, which is backed by marquee investors such as Bharat Petroleum, ICICI group, Blackstone, IFC, Intel and LIC, among others. The Mumbai‐based Bank operates on an asset-light business model that principally relies on fee- and commission-based income generated from merchant networks and strategic commercial relationships.
 

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

