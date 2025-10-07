Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: ICICI, HDFC Bank, RIL lift Sensex 350 pts, Nifty atop 25,150; Trent down 2%
Stock Market LIVE: ICICI, HDFC Bank, RIL lift Sensex 350 pts, Nifty atop 25,150; Trent down 2%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 7, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index added 0.37 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index gained 0.61 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 7, 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 7, 2025: Sensex, Nifty are rising in trade today

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 10:01 AM IST
10:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RACL Geartech soars 14%, hits 16-month high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the past one month, the stock price of this auto components & equipment company has zoomed 45 per cent, as compared to 1.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock now quotes at its highest level since May 2024. It had hit a record high of ₹1,525 on November 7, 2023. READ MORE

9:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at day's high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex index is trading near the day's high levels amid buying in Bajaj Finance, Eternal, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and RIL.

9:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee strengthens after two days of decline

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The domestic currency opened six paise higher at 88.72 against the greenback on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The currency has fallen 3.63 per cent so far this year, reaching an all-time low of 88.80 last week. READ MORE

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at sectoral indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how the sectoral indices on the NSE were faring after the markets opened on Tuesday
 

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs in green

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded higher by 0.08 per cent, and 0.27 per cent, respectively.
 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after market opened on Tuesday. 
 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 81,961

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Tuesday's trading session at 80,010.83, higher by 93.83 points or 0.11 per cent. 
 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 25,080

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a gain of 7.65 points or 0.03 per cent at 25,085.30. 
 

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains 8 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 25,085.30, higher by 7.65 points or 0.03 per cent.
 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex adds 94 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex added 93.83 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 81,883.95 in pre-opening session on Tuesday.
 

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens stronger on Tuesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened 6 paise higher on Tuesday, October 7. The domestic currency started at 88.72 per US dollar vs Monday's close of 88.78/$ 

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages upbeat on LG Electronics IPO

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adding to the upbeat sentiment, grey market trends indicates favourable demand among investors. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that the unlisted shares of LG Electronics were exchanging hands at around ₹1,458 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹318 per share or nearly 27.89 per cent, over the upper price band of ₹1,140. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nomura remains 'Neutral' on Bank of Baroda

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global brokerage Nomura has maintained its 'Neutral' rating on Bank of Baroda stock.

Assessing the public sector bank's Q2 results, Nomura said BoB's overall loan growth in the quarter was strong at 11.9% Y-o-Y/4.0% Q-o-Q, led by 13.8% Y-o-Y and 11% Q-o-Q growth in overseas advances, while domestic advances grew by 11.5% on year and 2.5% sequentially.

Domestic retail advances witnessed strong growth of 17.6% over Q2FY25 and 6.4% over Q1FY26.
 
Deposit growth was steady at 9.3% Y-o-Y and 1.9% Q-o-Q, led by 9.7% Y-o-Y and 2.4% Q-o-Q growth in domestic deposits, while overseas deposits grew by 7.2% Y-o-Y/(-0.8%) Q-o-Q.

Nomura view on Bank of Baroda:
The growth trends in both loans and deposits improved in 2QFY26 for BOB compared to the previous quarter. We expect NIMs and commentary on growth outlook to remain key monitorables for the stock going into 2QFY26 results.

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nomura maintains 'Buy' on IndusInd Bank

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, recently, shared its Q2FY26 business update.

According to the bank's filing, IndusInd Bank's Q2 loan growth was weak at -8.3 per cent Y-o-Y and -1.9 per cent Q-o-Q.

Deposits declined 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.8 per cent Q-o-Q. Retail deposit growth was muted at 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y/flat Q-o-Q. 
 
CASA deposits declined 18.9 per cent Y-o-Y / 4.0 per cent Q-o-Q. 

The loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) was stable Q-o-Q at 84 per cent.

Nomura on IndusInd Bank:
We await further details from the Q2FY26 results. With the new CEO, Rajiv Anand, at the helm, management commentary on strategy, risk controls and glide path for the bank will be critical to watch out for in Q2FY26. 

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Emkay Global initiates coverage on Elecon Engg

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Emkay Global on Elecon Engineering Company (EECL) | BUY | Share price target: Rs 750 | Upside potential: 24%

EECL is the leading manufacturer of industrial gears and gearboxes (78% of FY25 revenue) and bulk material handling equipment (MHE; 22% of FY25 revenue).

The company leads in the organized industrial gear segment, with ~39% market share, and is recognized as Asia’s largest industrial gear manufacturer.

Over the years, EECL has diversified into several end-markets and moved up the ladder by manufacturing highly critical gears, especially for marine defense.

With presence in more than 95 countries and a strong global network of over 175 dealers and distributors, exports contribute ~23% of revenue; the management aims to scale up export revenue to 50% by FY30.

About 70% of EECL’s business comes from repeat customers, reflecting strong customer loyalty and satisfaction.
First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

