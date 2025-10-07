TCS vs Infosys vs HCL Tech: Here's the best IT stock for your portfolio

TCSCurrent Price: ₹2,965 Likely Target: ₹3,270 / ₹2,655 Upside Potential: 10.3% Downside Risk: 10.5% Support: ₹2,890; ₹2,750 Resistance: ₹3,049; ₹3,160 TCS stock faces an overhead resistance at ₹3,049, above which the stock can potentially rally to ₹3,270, with interim resistance visible at ₹3,160. Breakout above ₹3,270 is the key for an extended rally.
InfosysCurrent Price: ₹1,467 Likely Target: ₹1,635 / ₹1,350 Upside Potential: 11.5% Downside Risk: 8% Support: ₹1,414; ₹1,390 Resistance: ₹1,523; ₹1,616 Infosys stock has witnessed a choppy ride in recent days. Near resistance for the stock stands at ₹1,523; above which the 200-DMA at ₹1,616 is likely to act as a key hurdle. Infosys needs to break above ₹1,635 levels for the long-term trend to turn favourable.
HCL TechnologiesCurrent Price: ₹1,420 Likely Target: ₹1,565 / ₹1,278 Upside Potential: 10.2% Downside Risk: 10% Support: ₹1,380; ₹1,345; ₹1,295 Resistance: ₹1,436; ₹1,470 HCL Technologiesshare has been trading below the trend line hurdle post the breakdown following the Q1 results. The key near-term hurdle stands at ₹1,470, with 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹1,436 seen as near resistance. The upside for HCL Tech seems capped around ₹1,565.
Tech MahindraCurrent Price: ₹1,435 Likely Target: ₹1,615 / ₹1,225 Upside Potential: 12.5% Downside Risk: 14.6% Support: ₹1,421; ₹1,395; ₹1,300 Resistance: ₹1,484; ₹1,517; ₹1,550 Tech Mahindra share price has been testing support around its 100-WMA, at ₹1,421 for the last three weeks. Earlier in April 2025, too, the stock bounced back after testing this key average. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around the recent lows at ₹1,395. A downside break could see the stock crack towards ₹1,225 levels, with support likely around ₹1,300-mark.
