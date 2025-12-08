Home / Markets / News / Fino PB shares tank 12% after securing RBI nod to transition into SFB

Fino PB shares tank 12% after securing RBI nod to transition into SFB

Profit-taking and a broader selloff drive the record fall, even as the bank gets 18 months to transition into a small finance bank with a cautious lending plan

Fino Payments Bank
Currently, Fino Paytech holds 75 per cent in the payments bank.
BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Shares of Fino Payments Bank logged their steepest-ever single-day drop on Monday. Shares tumbled over 12 per cent to close at Rs 275 on the NSE. The record drop came even as the firm secured the Reserve Bank of India’s approval to transition into a small finance bank.
 
While the development is positive for the company, experts said the fall could be on the back of profit-taking following a sharp 15 per cent rally over the past two weeks. Also, the selloff in the broader market could have weighed on the performance. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index on Monday declined 2.6 per cent.
 
Last week, Fino Payments Bank announced that it has received the RBI’s approval to transition into a small finance bank, becoming the first payments bank to do so. The lender had applied for this approval two years ago.
 
The payments bank has received 18 months from the regulator to transition into an SFB.
 
According to Emkay, Fino would remain a payment-dominated bank in the initial years of its transition and gradually build the lending business tied to its existing customer base, to ensure portfolio quality and profitability.
 
“The bank aims to steadily build a lending asset under management (AUM) of Rs 5,000 crore over FY28-30, comprising 65-70 per cent MSME loans and 30-35 per cent loan against property and mortgages, contributing 20-25 per cent of total revenue by the end of three years of SFB operations.
 
“We believe that initially, the loan portfolio will carry a higher blended yield, given the MSME loans, while a strategic shift towards secured lending will lead to some yield moderation, partly offset by a reduction in funding cost,” Emkay said in its report, adding that as an SFB, Fino will need to maintain promoter (Holdco) shareholding of at least 40 per cent for the initial five years, which will need to be reduced to 26 per cent within 15 years, adhering to a 26 per cent cap on individual voting rights.
 
Currently, Fino Paytech holds 75 per cent in the payments bank.
 
In an interview to Business Standard, Rishi Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Fino Payments Bank, said they want to adopt a cautious approach to lending. “We will focus on a few geographies and a few points of contact. We will not open lending in every part of the country. This is our plan as of now. On the deposit side, however, we will continue to grow and build,” he said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi overhauls merchant banker rules; introduces capital adequacy framework

Sensex falls 800 pts, Nifty below 26k: Why are stock markets falling today?

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex tumbles 609 pts; Nifty ends below 26k; Realty cracks 3%; VIX up 8%

Kaynes, PG Electroplast tank up to 13% on Monday; EMS stocks extend losses

Knowledge Marine zooms 43% in 2 months; here's why stock hit new high

Topics :Markets NewsCompany NewsFino Payments Bank

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story