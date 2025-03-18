Five-Star Business Finance board nods Rs 4,000-cr NCD issue, shares gain 3%

Five-Star Business Finance share price today: Shares of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) Five-Star Business Finance climbed 2.83 per cent to Rs 686 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the intraday deals on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The jump in Shares of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) Five-Star Business Finance climbed 2.83 per cent to Rs 686 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the intraday deals on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The jump in Five-Star Business Finance share price is attributed to the news that the company's board of directors, at its meeting held on Monday, March 17, 2025, considered and approved the issuance of Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crores through private placement, in one or more tranches and/or series from time to time.

ALSO READ | Lemon Tree Hotels shares rise after signing new property in Bokaro Incorporated in 1984, Five-Star Business Finance is an NBFC-ND-SI providing secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals. The company primarily offers loans for business, house renovation, and other mortgage purposes, with a strong presence in South India.

As of March 18, 2025, the market capitalisation of Five-Star Business Finance stands at Rs 20,150.80 crore on the NSE. The NBFC is a constituent of Nifty500 index on the NSE.

Shares of Five-Star Business Finance have dropped nearly 2 per cent in the last month, 11 per cent in the last six months, while they advanced nearly 6 per cent during the span of the last one year.

ALSO READ: Here's why Manappuram Finance shares rose 2% on March 18; key details here Five-Star Business Finance's share price has declined nearly 13 per cent year-to-date. The NBFC stock has a 52-week range of Rs 943.75–614 per share on the NSE.

At around 2:08 PM on Tuesday, Five-Star Business Finance shares were trading at Rs 680 apiece, up 1.91 per cent from the previous close of Rs 667.25 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 0.45 million equity shares of Five-Star Business Finance, estimated to be worth around Rs 32 crore, have changed hands on the BSE and NSE today.

At the same time, the benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex, traded up 945 points or 1.27 per cent at 75,112 levels, while the Nifty50 traded at 22,785, higher by 275 points or 1.22 per cent.