FMCG index may see pullback rally; Metal index ripe for profit booking

Nifty FMCG Index

The Nifty FMCG Index, currently standing at 51,548.45, seems poised for a significant move on the charts following a recent correction. This impending shift could be characterised as a pullback in the near-term, offering traders some interesting possibilities.



In the short term, the index's first target range is expected to be between 52,000 and 52,175. If this initial milestone is achieved, the path opens up to a second target range between 52,665 and 53,150. For traders looking to capitalise on this potential upward movement, the best strategy is to consider accumulating the index and its constituents at lower levels or at the current market price (CMP). A prudent approach here involves placing a strict stop loss at 50,800 on a closing basis.

Nifty Metal Index