Home / Markets / News / Foreign share in AIF fundraising falls as domestic capital picks up pace

Foreign share in AIF fundraising falls as domestic capital picks up pace

Domestic fund raising is growing faster amid increased local interest

alternative investment funds, AIFs
premium
Schemes in the AIF segment have a minimum ticket size of ₹1 crore, though many have higher thresholds of ₹5 crore or more.
Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Investment schemes for sophisticated investors are seeing a drop in the share of foreign capital in the total funds raised. 
Foreign investors’ share in alternative investment funds’ (AIFs’) gross fundraise was at 34.8 per cent for the three months ending September 2025. This compares to 40.9 per cent in the three months to March 2024, the earliest period for which the split was available. Every quarter in between has seen a decline in foreign share of funds raised. This is even as the overall gross funds raised has risen to ₹7.3 trillion in September 2025 compared to ₹4.8 trillion in March 2024. 
Schemes in the AIF segment have a minimum ticket size of ₹1 crore, though many have higher thresholds of ₹5 crore or more. 
They can invest across various segments including start-ups, real estate, debt securities and even use complex strategies to bet on the stock market. Both individual and institutional investors allocate capital to AIFs for exposure to investment opportunities that are often unavailable elsewhere. But AIFs have seen a drop in funds raised from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as well as foreign venture capital investors. 
Non-resident Indians (NRIs) and others have invested larger amounts which has led to a higher overall value of foreign 
fundraising since March 2024. Domestic investors’ fundraising has grown faster leading to an overall decline in the share of foreign investors. The value of FPI fundraising has dropped by over 90 per cent to ₹1,410 crore in September 2025 from ₹18,426 crore in March 2024. This has coincided with large-scale FPI outflows of ₹1.54 trillion from equity markets; though they invested a larger amount into debt and hybrid securities. 
Foreign investor sentiment in general has been negative given depreciation in the rupee, tariff uncertainty and the border 
flare-up earlier in the year, said Praveen Jagwani, chief executive officer (CEO) at UTI International. Returns in the US markets have been spectacular particularly for the Magnificent 7 (called Mag 7, technology-led stocks like Google-parent Alphabet, Apple, Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Amazon), pointed out Jagwani. 
“Real experience has reinforced the belief that all you need to do is Mag 7 and you will do better than most,” he said. 
Any emerging market bets outside the US have also been technology plays whether it is South Korea, Taiwan or China. India doesn’t have similar technology-focused companies to draw FPI interest, though non-resident Indians (NRIs) continue to invest in various other opportunities. “Anecdotally, that seems to be true... there’s a lot of technocrats who have set up family offices in Dubai and Singapore for example. Since they know the landscape very well, they tend to be willing to make large allocations,” Jagwani said. 
Domestic fundraising has grown 67.1 per cent since March 2024 compared to a 28.5 per cent increase for foreign fund-raising. 
“Investors in AIFs have gotten a lot more familiar and comfortable with the product,” said Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co partner Jay Gandhi. 
There is interest in India’s private credit market that UTI has seen for its AIF focused on the segment, said Jagwani. 
The US private credit market is facing headwinds among smaller and medium-sized companies due to rising delinquencies in segments like automobile loans and credit card payments. 
India offers higher dollar returns on performing companies in the private credit market even without leverage, according to Jagwani, though currency fluctuations remain a challenge. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Equities decline amid relatively muted sentiment, lack of fresh triggers

RVNL, IRFC, IRCTC: Railway stocks rally up to 12% in trade; here's why

DP World eyes deeper integration of India business via multimodal offerings

KNR Constructions share price settles off day's high; Co to exit four SPVs

Rico Auto surges 13%, stock nears record high on heavy volumes

Topics :Private EquityAlternative Investment FundsForeign investorsMarketsMarket Lens

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story