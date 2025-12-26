Foreign share in AIF fundraising falls as domestic capital picks up pace

“Real experience has reinforced the belief that all you need to do is Mag 7 and you will do better than most,” he said.

Any emerging market bets outside the US have also been technology plays whether it is South Korea, Taiwan or China. India doesn’t have similar technology-focused companies to draw FPI interest, though non-resident Indians (NRIs) continue to invest in various other opportunities. “Anecdotally, that seems to be true... there’s a lot of technocrats who have set up family offices in Dubai and Singapore for example. Since they know the landscape very well, they tend to be willing to make large allocations,” Jagwani said.