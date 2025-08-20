FPI AUC in India hit by ₹2 trillion IT slump; financials cushion impact

Global funds' asset under custody (AUC) remained flat so far this year in India, with a ₹2 trillion drop in information technology (IT) holdings offset by gains in financial stocks.

The AUC of the IT pack stood at ₹5.3 trillion as of July end, compared to ₹7.3 trillion at the end of 2024, a 27.2 per cent decline, as per data compiled from NSDL. The plunge in the holdings in the sector came following a sharp ₹50,000 crore selloff by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) this year amid a muted outlook.

The Nifty IT index has fallen by 19.8 per cent so far this year, the worst among key sectors. During the same period, Nifty has risen by 5.5 per cent.

By definition, an asset under custody is the total market value of equities held by FPIs. The fall in the asset value of global funds can be a result of a selloff by global investors, currency depreciation and a fall in asset prices. ALSO READ: Will GST reform, S&P Global upgrade bring FIIs back to Indian stock market? The decline in AUC of the IT stocks is largely due to FPI selling rather than mark-to-market value erosion, G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, said. "The price fall in the last month has not been significant enough to explain the drop, so it is more to do with actual selling."

Sandip Agarwal, fund manager at Sowilo Investment Managers, noted that large-cap IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and HCL Tech are struggling to generate growth beyond 3 to 7 per cent annually, even as their stocks trade at 15–25 times forward earnings. Rising wage costs and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), which is reducing overall effort requirements, are further eroding the sector's growth potential, Agarwal said. IT stocks have a higher weight and are more liquid, so selling is naturally more aggressive, he added. Apart from the heavyweight IT stocks, FPIs' holdings value of consumer durables fell 13 per cent to ₹2.18 trillion, while realty stocks value declined 18 per cent to ₹1.7 trillion.

ALSO READ: Jio's data tariff move strong signal for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Some Indian investors now view IT stocks as a quasi-FMCG play because FMCG companies also show no growth, Agarwal said. "Some fund managers argue that if IT is available at 15-20 times earnings for the same 5 per cent growth, it could eventually become more attractive than FMCG," the analyst added. Financial stocks offset impact On the positive side, holdings in the financial services stocks rose by 11 per cent, or ₹2.27 trillion, to ₹22.7 trillion as of July end. Further, holdings in the telecommunications sector rose to ₹3.49 trillion, a 28 per cent jump. The overall FPI AUC saw a marginal increase of 1 per cent from December 2024 to ₹71.9 trillion in July 2025.

Private banks are emerging as a key beneficiary of FPI flows, Agarwal noted. "Most private banks are becoming strong proxies for India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth while remaining reasonably valued," he noted. "That’s why FPIs continue to rotate money into the financial sector, especially private banks, and this trend is likely to sustain." FPIs are favouring financial services as the sector still promises 9-10 per cent lending growth, benefits from a likely downtrend in interest rates, and is driven by domestic demand rather than US trade, Chokkalingam said. Attractive valuations, with banks and financial firms trading at relatively low price-to-book multiples, add to its appeal, he said.