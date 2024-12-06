FPI lobby opposes Sebi's proposed AI, machine learning regulation norms

The Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association (Asifma) has raised objections to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) proposed norms for regulating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools. The regulator floated a consultation paper in November, aiming to bring the usage of AI and ML tools under the regulatory ambit. Further, it looked to define responsibilities for registered entities in cases of lapses such as data breaches, privacy concerns, investor data issues, and actions in the event of violations. In its submission to Sebi, the FPI lobby argued that a one-size-fits-all approach could lead to over-regulation. Instead, the industry body advocated for a shared responsibility framework, where financial institutions remain accountable, but third-party providers are responsible for specific parts of the AI value chain.

“An intermediary cannot be held responsible for any bad decisions made by a client or external stakeholder based on the otherwise accurate and fair output of an AI tool,” Asifma said in its submission.

“Whilst financial institutions will remain accountable, the responsibility for the various controls in the generative AI lifecycle will depend on the deployment model. We suggest that responsibility (and liability) should lie with the party who has control over the specific element of the lifecycle,” it added.

Asifma also pointed out the lack of clarity regarding reliance on AI tool outputs and recommended using the OECD definition of AI systems in the regulation.

“The way this requirement currently reads is as if when a client or stakeholder is using accurate and fair output from an AI tool, but then makes his/her own bad decision, this would be the responsibility of the RE. If that is indeed Sebi's intention, we are very concerned that this would be significant overreach and would be an outlier compared to requirements and guidelines in other jurisdictions,” Asifma pointed out.

More From This Section

Additionally, the industry body expressed concerns that Sebi’s proposed norms could lead to significant overreach and be inconsistent with requirements in other jurisdictions.

The industry body has also recommended using the OECD definition of AI systems in the regulation instead of the definition proposed by Sebi in the consultation paper.

Sebi has already specified reporting requirements for AI and ML apps and tools used by stock brokers, exchanges, asset management companies, and others.