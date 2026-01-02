FPIs purchase ₹7,524 crore of debt, highest single day in 7 months

2026 has started on a positive note for the debt market, with foreign investors net buying Rs 7,524 crore worth of domestic debt on January 1, the highest single-day inflow since May 29, 2025. FPIs had pumped in Rs 29,179 crore in debt on May 29, 2025.

Market participants said the inflow may reflect fresh annual allocations or some passive flows entering at the start of the year, adding that the day’s primary auction and overall price action remained weak, suggesting the move was likely a one-off.

“It could be linked to fresh allocations at the start of the year or some passive inflows. Beyond that, today’s auction response and overall price action were weak, so this appears to be a one-off,” a market participant said. “It is a bit of pent-up demand for December, but I do not think it is going to see any continuity,” the person added.

Foreign investors had net bought Rs 986 crore worth of debt in December, while they had net sold Rs 4,157 crore in November. In the current financial year so far, FPIs have net bought Rs 8,004 crore worth of debt, according to National Securities Depository Ltd data. The government sold Rs 32,000 crore worth of the 10-year bond on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India set the cut-off yield at 6.61 per cent. Separately, foreign investors net sold Rs 12,367 crore worth of Indian government securities designated under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) in December, the highest in the current financial year, against a net buy of Rs 4,567 crore in November.

Market participants said foreign investors pulled out of the debt market due to the sharp weakening of the rupee during the month. Additionally, the 25 basis points policy repo rate cut and liquidity infusion via open market operation purchases and swap auctions did not translate into lower yields, due to supply pressure dampening overall market sentiment. “It had more to do with the dollar-rupee dynamics. Beyond the currency, the environment was not very constructive, which raises questions on staying invested on a rupee-adjusted basis. While expectations around Bloomberg index inclusion are there, it is still unclear how soon those expectations will translate into actual flows,” a senior executive at a primary dealership said.