ITC stock downgraded as excise duty hike raises margin, volume growth risks

ITC share price today

Analysts have sharply cut cigarette maker Analysts have sharply cut cigarette maker ITC's earnings estimates over the next two years, fearing a significant dent in the company's profitability and margins following a steep hike in excise duty on tobacco announced by the government.

Besides a downward revision in earnings estimates, brokerages have also slashed ITC stock rating and share price targets as they see the imposition of higher duties as a major shift in the benign-duty-structure stance of the Government.

While lower taxes on tobacco products over the past few years resulted in volumes shifting to organised players, analysts believe the latest development is "detrimental to the interests of the industry and its growth prospects" in the coming years.

According to analysts at PL Capital, the government's decision to revive and expand the central excise duty regime for cigarettes and other tobacco products will possibly widen the price gap between tax-paid cigarettes and illicit products, which can be sold at steep discounts. "The risk is most acute in the mid-price segments that account for a large part of ITC's volumes, where consumers are more price-elastic and likely to downgrade to smuggled or counterfeit sticks rather than exit consumption," the brokerage highlighted. For Motilal Oswal Financial Services, ITC had been very active on new product launches in cigarettes given the stability in taxes recently, supporting a positive product mix. "However, given the sharp price hike requirement, the mix will be weaker going forward," it said.

ALSO READ: Chart check: ITC stock tests 4-year monthly trendline indicator at ₹350 On the bourses, ITC share price declined 5.1 per cent to ₹345.35 per share on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, falling 14.3 per cent in two days. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was up 0.2 per cent at 9:40 AM. 'Excise duty hike opens pandora's box' On January 1, 2026, the Union Ministry of Finance notified that the rate for non-filter length ≤65 mm will be ₹2,050 per 1,000 sticks, and >65–70 mm will be ₹3,600 per 1,000. For filter segments, the rate for 65 mm and >65–70 mm will be ₹2,100 and ₹4,000 per 1,000 sticks, respectively. "Other" cigarettes will be priced at ₹8,500 per 1,000 sticks.

Notably, the Government had announced double-digit tax hikes for the tobacco industry over FY13-18. It, however, kept taxes stable over FY19-26, with only one double-digit increase in FY21. Analysts believe the tax hike on cigarettes suggests Centre's intent to align taxation with World Health Organisation (WHO) norms, which allows it to levy taxes at 75 per cent on MRP. The current move, PL Capital noted, takes the overall taxation on cigarettes from 50 per cent to 61 per cent, which is still significantly lower than WHO recommended rate. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex rise as HDFC Bank, RIL gain; Nifty Auto rises to fresh high "Further, as new rates imposed are 29-43 per cent lower than peak rates mentioned in Central Excise (Amendment) Act, 2025, this opens a pandora's box for future increase in excise duty," it said.

Analysts say 'Reduce' ITC Most brokerages, including Nomura, PL Capital, and Emkay Global Financial Services, have downgraded ITC stock to ‘Reduce. Motilal Oswal, and JPMorgan have cut the rating to ‘Neutral'; Jefferies, and Nuvama Institutional Equities have cut to ‘Hold'; and Morgan Stanley to ‘Equalweight'. "On the existing MRP, we see the tax payout per stick rising by over 50 per cent across KSFT, LSFT, and RSFT, and by 26 per cent for DSFT. We expect the portfolio to witness price hikes of around 32 per cent in a staggered manner," Emkay Global said with a cut in target price to ₹350 from ₹475.

Those at MOFSL said that though the tobacco lobby is opposing this tax increase, no change in the notified taxes will significantly impact the legal cigarette market. "It will be a huge task for the company to protect its profitability. Its price hike strategy will be critical to gauge the volume/Ebit sensitivity. We model 6 per cent Ebit contraction in FY27 and will monitor the price hike process," it said. Earnings pressure on cigarettes, it added, would take away the near-term catalysts (soft tobacco prices, recovery in FMCG and Paper) and comfort on valuation. It has cut the target price to ₹400.