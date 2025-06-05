Telecom rings in highest FPI flows in May, shows Prime Infobase data

The last fortnight of May saw foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) inject ₹6,989 crore into the domestic equities, driven by optimism around the India-Pakistan ceasefire, hopes of a potential United States (US) trade deal and a surge in block deals.

According to the data from Prime Infobase, FPIs invested ₹7,052 crore in telecom, mostly due to the rising subscriber base, and potential tariff hikes.

Stocks in the services and capital goods space attracted investments of ₹6,210 crore and ₹3,094 crore, respectively.

“The telecom sector is a growth story both in terms of subscriber base and potential for tariff hikes,” Chokkalingam G, founder, Equinomics said.