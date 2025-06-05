Home / Markets / News / Telecom rings in highest FPI flows in May, shows Prime Infobase data

Telecom rings in highest FPI flows in May, shows Prime Infobase data

Stocks in the services and capital goods space attracted investments of ₹6,210 crore and ₹3,094 crore

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment
premium
Photo: Shutterstock
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:50 PM IST
The last fortnight of May saw foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) inject ₹6,989 crore into the domestic equities, driven by optimism around the India-Pakistan ceasefire, hopes of a potential United States (US) trade deal and a surge in block deals.  
According to the data from Prime Infobase, FPIs invested ₹7,052 crore in telecom, mostly due to the rising subscriber base, and potential tariff hikes.   
Stocks in the services and capital goods space attracted investments of ₹6,210 crore and ₹3,094 crore, respectively.
“The telecom sector is a growth story both in terms of subscriber base and potential for tariff hikes,” Chokkalingam G, founder, Equinomics said.   
Conversely, FPIs offloaded stocks in the information technology (IT) worth ₹2,725 crore amid US-related uncertainty.
“The medium-to-long-term outlook in IT is weak, with dollar revenue growth in low single digits,” pointed out Chokkalingam.  
Other sectors facing selling pressure included healthcare, power, consumer services and auto. 
 

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

