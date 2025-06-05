Omnivore India, others settles with Sebi over delay in winding up VCF

Omnivore India Capital Trust and Omnivore Capital Management Advisors have settled a case pertaining to alleged delay in winding up the venture capital fund on payment of Rs 14.62 lakh.
This came after the two entities filed an application with Sebi proposing to settle the enforcement proceedings that may be initiated against them for the violation of regulatory norms.
In its settlement order passed on Wednesday, Sebi noted that the entities shelled out Rs 14.62 lakh and settled the matter. Accordingly, the regulator said it would not "initiate any enforcement action against the applicants for the said violations".
The case relates to an alleged delay in winding up the venture capital fund, Omnivore India Capital Trust. The fund was registered with Sebi on June 1, 2011, as a Venture Capital Fund. The initial close and final close of the fund happened on April 2, 2012 and January 16, 2014, respectively.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which conducted a thematic inspection of Omnivore India Capital Trust, observed that the tenure of the fund was for a period of eight years from the date of final close -- January 16, 2014 but that two more extensions of 1 year each were granted making the maximum permissible tenure of the fund to be 10 years.
On attaining the maximum permissible tenure, the fund was required to divest the investment and distribute the proceeds within three months by April 15, 2024.
The fund, through a letter dated January 16, 2024, intimated Sebi and investors about the winding up of the schemes.
On December 3, 2024, the fund wound up its schemes with a delay of eight months beyond the stipulated period of three months, resulting in the violation of the Venture Capital Fund norms and Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) rules, Sebi noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app