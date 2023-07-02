FPIs investments pump 10-month high of Rs 47,148 crore in June

Besides, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said FPIs are likely to turn a bit cautious going forward as valuations in the country are rich from a short-term perspective. June marks the highest level of investment by FPIs in the past ten months. Before this, they invested a net sum of Rs. 51,204 crore in equities in August 2022, the data showed. FPIs continued to stay bullish on Indian markets primarily due to upbeat domestic macros, coupled with intense monsoon activity and a gloomy global economic picture, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped Rs. 47,148 crore in equities in June, making it the highest inflow in 10 months, enthused by the country’s steadily improving macroeconomic fundamentals. However, inflows in July may be subdued as FPIs might adopt cautious stance due to the recent comments from the US Federal Reserve, Mayank Mehraa, Smallcase manager and principal partner at financial consultancy Craving Alpha, said.