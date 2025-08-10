Home / Markets / News / FPIs pull nearly ₹18,000 crore from equities in August amid trade tensions

FPIs pull nearly ₹18,000 crore from equities in August amid trade tensions

With this, the total outflow by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in equities has reached ₹1.13 trillion so far in 2025

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment
Foreign investors have pulled out nearly ₹18,000 crore from Indian equities so far this month. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Foreign investors have pulled out nearly ₹18,000 crore from Indian equities so far this month, weighed down by escalating US-India trade tensions, disappointing first-quarter corporate earnings, and a weakening Indian rupee.

With this, the total outflow by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in equities has reached ₹1.13 trillion so far in 2025, according to data from the depositories.

Going forward, FPI sentiment is expected to remain "fragile and in risk-off mode," with tariffs and trade negotiations emerging as key factors to watch out for in the coming week, according to Vaqarjaved Khan, CFA, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One.

The data showed that FPIs withdrew a net sum of ₹17,924 crore from equities in this month (till August 8). Foreign investors had pulled out ₹17,741 crore on a net basis in July. Before that, FPIs invested Rs 38,673 crore in the preceding three months from March to June. 

The latest outflows were primarily due to escalating US-India trade tensions, disappointing first-quarter corporate earnings and a weakening Indian rupee, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

From August 1, the US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods and increased these tariffs by an additional 25 per cent during the current week. This spooked the markets and FPIs, leading to a massive sell-off in Indian equities, Angel One's Khan said.

Along with tariffs, rising US Treasury yields also led to foreign money moving towards treasuries, he added.

On the other hand, FPIs invested Rs 3,432 crore in the debt general limit and put in Rs 58 crore in the debt voluntary retention route during the period under review.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi streamlines norms for converting private InvITs to public ones

Tycoons who profit from India's increasing demand for Russian oil

Sebi proposes single-window gateway for trusted foreign investors

Sebi proposes lowering investment limit for LVFs under AIF framework

Sebi proposes new lighter-touch approach for accredited investors for AIFs

Topics :India FPIFPI indian equitiesFPI inflows

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story