FPIs return to domestic debt market in Dec after two months of selling

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) returned to the domestic debt market in December after two consecutive months of net selling, with US Treasury yields stabilising and lower-than-expected domestic growth numbers in the July–September quarter raising hopes for an interest rate reduction.

FPIs bought Rs 7,908 crore worth of government securities on a net basis under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) in December so far.

Foreign investors were net sellers of FAR securities during October and November. They sold around Rs 5,187 crore worth of FAR securities in November, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL). In October, FPIs had sold Rs 5,142 crore worth of FAR securities.

November’s decline in FAR securities inflows was influenced by the rise in US yields, the dollar’s strengthening, and the “Trump trade,” which shifted investments to US equities, said market participants.

“FPIs have come back to the market because of GDP data and now speculation on what the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will do on Friday,” said Vikas Goel, managing director and chief executive officer, PNB Gilts.

The December review of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy will be announced on Friday. Despite slowing GDP growth, the six-member rate-setting panel is expected to keep interest rates unchanged due to elevated headline retail inflation.

“In November, it was the Trump trade at play—risk-off sentiment and everything going into US equity. US Treasury yields also rose dramatically, and the dollar strengthened, leading to this shift,” Goel added.

Market participants noted that December is typically a quiet period as books are closed, with new allocations commencing in January. While the Bloomberg index inclusion in January is already factored in, inflows are expected to rise in the next calendar year on the back of expectations for a rate cut by the domestic rate-setting panel in February.

Meanwhile, during November, FPIs infused a net Rs 876 crore into the domestic debt segment. In October, FPIs had sold Rs 5,142 crore worth of FAR securities.

October recorded the first net outflow from FAR securities since April of the current year.

“The US yield rose, and the rupee weakened. We saw outflows from equities too,” said the treasury head of a private bank. “In December, we might see some stability,” he added.

US yields rose to 4.40 per cent during the month following Donald Trump’s presidential victory.

“The US yields have relatively stabilised compared to the previous month, and I believe FPIs will return to the debt market. We also have index inclusion in January,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

India will join Bloomberg Index Services’ Emerging Market Local Currency Government Index starting January 31, 2025. Since the official inclusion of domestic government bonds in the JP Morgan indices on June 28 of this year, FAR securities have received a net total inflow of Rs 56,498 crore.

Of the 38 bonds under the Fully Accessible Route, only 27 meet the eligibility criteria for the JP Morgan bond index, which requires a face value of over $1 billion and a remaining maturity of more than 2.5 years. The inclusion process will be phased over a 10-month period, with 1 per cent weight added each month until March 31, 2025. Indian bonds will eventually have a 10 per cent weight.

FPI investment in FAR securities has doubled, surpassing the Rs 2 trillion mark within nine months of JP Morgan’s announcement to include Indian debt in its index. Only government bonds issued by the RBI under FAR are included in the index.

The investment in FAR securities exceeded Rs 1 trillion on October 16, 2023. In September 2023, JP Morgan announced that it would include government papers issued by the RBI under the Fully Accessible Route in its widely tracked GBI-EM index.