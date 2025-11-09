Home / Markets / News / Fresh coat of confidence for legacy paintmakers as stocks rebound

Fresh coat of confidence for legacy paintmakers as stocks rebound

Birla Opus' early gloss fades, giving seasoned players room to repaint the market as disruption fears dry out and demand colours back in

paint sector, paint
premium
Brokerages turn optimistic as major paintmakers’ high entry barriers and distribution reach protect margins and sales.
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 9:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of the country’s largest paintmaker, Asian Paints, rose 4 per cent last week. Brokerages are turning optimistic about the market leader and its peers, Berger Paints India and Kansai Nerolac Paints. Analysts say the feared disruption from new entrants hasn’t played out.
 
They expect legacy players to regain ground once demand begins to pick up from the third quarter (October–December/Q3) of 2025-26 (FY26). That could also help reverse their weak run over the past 18 months. Asian Paints and Nerolac are down 8 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, over the past year, while Berger has stayed slightly positive with a 2.86 per cent gain. The slide in share prices and valuation cuts stemmed from worries about new competition and subdued demand since 2024-25.
 
In a note dated November 6, Nomura upgraded Asian Paints and Berger to a ‘buy’. Analysts Mihir P Shah and Riya Patni said that despite rivals investing ₹10,000 crore in expansion, neither margins nor sales were hit, and competitive pressure should ease from here.
 
Birla Opus, though it expanded faster than any other paint company since its launch and captured a mid- to high-single-digit market share, has seen its rapid growth cool in recent months. Nomura says the easy gains from widening its distribution network are now behind it. In the second quarter (July–September/Q2) of FY26, Birla Opus saw a low single-digit sequential decline in sales — unexpected, given its small base and heavy investment.
 
The paint industry’s high entry barriers continue to protect incumbents from large-scale incursions. Earlier attempts by newcomers such as JSW Paints and global brands made little dent. Nippon Paint, which entered India in 2006, is the fourth-largest globally; Sherwin-Williams, the world’s second-largest, also launched in 2006; and Jotun, the tenth-largest, entered a year earlier.
 
Nuvama Institutional Equities points out that distribution reach, tinting machine placement, and brand credibility are the sector’s real moats. Consumer offers such as 10 per cent free grammage and high dealer margins can’t corner market share. Companies must build brand equity, expand dealer networks, and endure long lead times before achieving scale, the brokerage said.
 
According to Nuvama analyst Abneesh Roy, Birla Opus’ monthly revenue has stagnated for six to seven months. Competitors have started trimming dealer rebates, as those margins aren’t viable. As the company targets profitability by 2028-29, rebates will shrink further, and dealers often return to established brands when that happens.
 
Beyond competition, investors are closely tracking demand recovery and volume growth among the major players. Asian Paints will announce results on November 12, while Berger and Nerolac both reported underwhelming Q2 numbers.
 
India’s second-largest decorative paintmaker, Berger, reported modest 1.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth, below estimates. Heavy rains and flooding across key markets — including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Gujarat, the Northeast, and Maharashtra — dampened sales.
 
An unfavourable product mix shaved 15 basis points (bps) off gross margin, though softer crude prices offered some relief on input costs.
 
Operating margin fell 320 bps Y-o-Y to 12.5 per cent — its lowest in five years — due to sluggish sales. Costs rose as Berger increased advertising ahead of the festival season and expanded its salesforce and dealer base.
 
The company expects mid-single-digit growth in Q3FY26, followed by double-digit growth in the fourth quarter (January–March/Q4) of FY26, as competitive intensity eases.
 
Nerolac’s revenue growth was also subdued at 0.4 per cent. Its gross margin improved by 107 bps Y-o-Y, but its operating profit margin slipped by 21 bps to 11.3 per cent.
 
The company remains cautiously positive in the near term, supported by steady growth in automotive and industrial paints and rising decorative volumes during the wedding and festival season in Q3 and Q4. It expects margins to improve to 13–14 per cent as product mix and demand strengthen. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FPIs resume selling after a brief pause in Oct, withdraw ₹12,569 cr in Nov

Inflation data, Q2 earnings, global trends to drive stock markets this week

Sebi warns people against investing in digital gold products, flags risks

Premium

Sebi flags valuation concerns in corporate deals, calls for more safeguards

Premium

LIC's strong H2FY26 growth outlook likely to trigger stock rerating

Topics :Asian PaintsMarket newsIndustry ReportPaint stocksBerger PaintsKansai Nerolac Paints

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story