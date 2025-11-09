FPIs resume selling after a brief pause in Oct, withdraw ₹12,569 cr in Nov

After a brief pause in October, foreign portfolio investors have resumed selling, pulling out a net Rs 12,569 crore from Indian equities so far in November amid weak global cues and risk-off sentiment.
This follows a net inflow of ₹14,610 crore in October, which had come after consecutive months of outflows -- ₹23,885 crore in September, ₹34,990 crore in August, and ₹17,700 crore in July, according to data from depositories.
The renewed selling trend, which has continued on every trading day of November so far, has contributed to India's underperformance compared with other major markets this year, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
He noted that a key feature of FPI activity in 2025 has been the divergence in flows, with hedge funds selling in India while buying in markets perceived as beneficiaries of the AI-driven rally, such as the US, China, South Korea, and Taiwan.
"India is currently being viewed as an AI-underperformer, and that perception is shaping FPI strategy," he explained.
However, Vijayakumar added that AI-linked valuations are now stretched, and the risk of a potential bubble in global tech stocks could limit sustained selling in India.
"If this realisation strengthens and India's earnings growth continues to improve, FPIs may gradually turn buyers again," he said.
Echoing a similar view, Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One, said FPIs sold Indian equities worth ₹12,569 crore in the first week of November amid a global sell-off in technology stocks across Asia and other major markets.
India Inc's Q2 FY26 results have been marginally better than expected, especially in the midcap segment, but global headwinds may keep foreign investors cautious toward riskier assets in the near term.
"Flows could turn positive in select sectors and stocks as the earnings season progresses," Khan said.
So far in 2025, FPIs have withdrawn over ₹1.5 trillion.
Meanwhile, in the debt market, FPIs withdrew ₹1,758 crore under the general limit while investing ₹1,416 crore through the voluntary retention route during the period under review.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app