LIC's strong H2FY26 growth outlook likely to trigger stock rerating

LIC reported a 5% rise in premium income and 12% growth in VNB for Q2FY26. With non-par policy growth and improved margins, analysts see room for a positive rerating

Q2 earnings, Q2 result
Photo: Shutterstock
Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a positive surprise in annual premium equivalent (APE) growth, which rose 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by a 20 per cent increase in group business. The value of new business (VNB) grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by a better product mix with higher sum-assured, non-participating (non-par) policies aligned with new surrender guidelines.
 
In Q2FY26, LIC reported net premium income of Rs 1.3 trillion, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y. Renewal premium grew 5 per cent to Rs 65,000 crore, while single premium rose 8 per cent to Rs 50,800 crore. However, first-year premium declined 3 per cent to Rs 10,800 crore.
 
New business APE was down 1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16,400 crore, with individual APE falling 11 per cent to Rs 10,100 crore, while group APE increased 24 per cent to Rs 6,270 crore.
 
What do LIC’s half-year results indicate?
 
For the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), APE grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 29,030 crore. The absolute VNB increased 8 per cent to Rs 3,200 crore, with the VNB margin expanding to 19.3 per cent in Q2FY26 from 17.9 per cent in the same period last year.
 
For H1FY26, VNB grew 12 per cent to Rs 5,100 crore, with margins improving 140 basis points to 17.6 per cent. Management remains focused on absolute VNB growth, expecting a strong performance in the second half of FY26.
 
How did product mix and cost management affect margins?
 
In Q2FY26, individual APE declined 11 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a 27 per cent fall in participating APE to Rs 6,020 crore. However, non-par APE rose 29 per cent to Rs 4,090 crore, contributing to a strong VNB margin expansion.
 
Within the non-par category, LIC saw 113 per cent Y-o-Y growth in ULIP APE in H1FY26. While overall individual APE declined 2 per cent, non-par APE rose 30.5 per cent. This offset an 18 per cent decline in participating APE.
 
Commission expenses declined 12 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,770 crore, while operating expenses fell 3 per cent to Rs 9,460 crore. The expense-to-management ratio improved 160 basis points Y-o-Y to 12 per cent. Income from investments in policyholders’ accounts grew 3 per cent to Rs 1.1 trillion, while shareholder account income surged 42 per cent to Rs 2,060 crore.
 
What does LIC’s balance sheet reveal?
 
Total assets under management (AUM) rose 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 57 trillion. The yield on investment for policyholders’ accounts dipped slightly to 8.9 per cent from 9 per cent in H1FY25. The solvency ratio improved to 213 per cent from 198 per cent in Q2FY25. Embedded value (EV) stood at Rs 8.1 trillion at the end of H1FY26, compared with Rs 8.2 trillion a year earlier.
 
LIC continues to lead with 1.5 million agents, representing 47 per cent of the industry’s agency force. It also has tie-ups with 93 bancassurance partners, 291 brokers, and 175 corporate agents, forming one of India’s largest insurance distribution networks.
 
What are LIC’s growth drivers for the second half of FY26?
 
The management said all products have been modified to meet new regulatory norms. A temporary dip in small-ticket policies followed the revision of minimum sum assured, but the impact on persistency is expected to ease.
 
The GST exemption on insurance premiums has boosted demand, and management expects this momentum to continue. The company is also focusing on agent training to improve productivity, which currently averages 12 policies per agent.
 
A sharp shift in the product mix—with ULIPs registering over 100 per cent Y-o-Y growth—along with higher risk-free interest rates, has supported margin expansion. LIC estimates that the loss of input tax credit will have less than a 0.5 per cent impact on EV.
 
Despite underperformance due to weakness in individual business, analysts believe stronger growth in H2FY26 could trigger a rerating, especially given LIC’s attractive valuations compared to private insurers.
 

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

