Home / Markets / News / FTSE 100 closes 0.9% lower, logs weekly loss as lacklustre results weigh

FTSE 100 closes 0.9% lower, logs weekly loss as lacklustre results weigh

The banks index shed 2.3% and ended the week 5.4% lower.

Reuters
The mid-cap FTSE 250 snapped a three-day losing streak to climb 0.5%, but still ended its sixth straight week lower

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, with the benchmark index posting its second weekly drop after a series of underwhelming earnings updates, with NatWest's gloomy outlook the latest to weigh on banks.

The FTSE 100 closed 0.9% lower, with consumer staples like Unilever and Diageo falling more than 2% each and pulling the index lower.
 
Shares of NatWest slumped 11.6% to the bottom of the FTSE 100, and suffered their biggest one-day drop in seven years since Brexit in 2016, after a profit downgrade and as it faced regulatory scrutiny over potential breaches in its "debanking" of former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage.
 
The banks index shed 2.3% and ended the week 5.4% lower.
 
Focus turned to Bank of England's interest rate decision next week, after the European Central Bank stood pat on interest rates on Thursday, as expected.
 
"We expect the Bank of England to keep rates on hold for a second consecutive month. Inflation is still too high, but we expect more progress over coming months and that should enable some gradual rate cuts from summer next year," economists at ING Economics said in a note.
 
Drugmakers AstraZeneca and GSK fell over 2.5% each after French peer Sanofi's downbeat forecast.
 
IAG beat forecasts with a strong third-quarter profit, but it flagged economic uncertainties and was unsure how the Middle East turmoil could affect bookings and jet fuel costs into next year.
 
Shares of the British Airways owner eased 0.6%.
 
The mid-cap FTSE 250 snapped a three-day losing streak to climb 0.5%, but still ended its sixth straight week lower.

Also Read

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

ENG vs SA Highlights, World Cup 2023: England suffer biggest ODI defeat

Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live steaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Sebi's instant trade settlement plan faces foreign investor pushback

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 to take place on Nov 12 from 6 pm to 7:15 pm

Sebi extends suspension of derivatives trade in 7 agri commodities for 1 yr

Markets snap six-day losing streak; Sensex ends 635 points higher

JP Morgan upgrades India to 'overweight' from 'neutral' ahead of elections

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FTSEUK govtBank of England

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story