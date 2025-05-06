G R Infra shares rise 3% on bagging order from BSNL; Check all details

G R Infra share price: Shares of G R Infraprojects gained 3.5 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹1,110 per share on BSE. The northward rally in the stock came after the company bagged ₹1,257.28 crore order from Shares of G R Infraprojects gained 3.5 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹1,110 per share on BSE. The northward rally in the stock came after the company bagged ₹1,257.28 crore order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

However, at 11:08 AM, G R infra shares were trading only 0.9 per cent higher at ₹1,082 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.24 per cent at 80,600.45. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹10,467.3 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,859.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹902.05 per share.

In the past one year, G R Infra shares have lost 21.6 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 9 per cent.

G R Infra order details:

The company received an advance work order from BSNL after market hours on Monday, May 5, 2025. Under the contract, G R Infra will design, build, operate and maintain middle mile network of Bharatnet, in Kerala Telecom Circle.

The project is worth around ₹1,257.28 crore and has to be executed for three years with seven years of operation and maintenance.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY "In continuation to our earlier announcement dated November 9, 2024 and in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that our company has received Advance Work Order (AWO) dated 5th May 2025 from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on behalf of Department of Telecom (DoT)," the filing read.

About G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects Ltd is an Indian infrastructure development company specialising in road construction, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Established in 1995, the company has a significant presence in the Indian infrastructure sector, executing projects across highways, bridges, and other civil engineering domains.