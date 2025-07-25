G R Infraprojects up 3% on emerging lowest bidder for construction project

G R Infraprojects share price rose after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a construction project worth ₹290.23 crore.
In an exchange filing, G R Infraprojects said, “We are pleased to inform you that our Company has emerged as L-1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated July 24, 2025 for the following tender invited by State Highway Authority of Jharkhand.”
The project involves the construction of Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road (total length 26.672 kilometres).
G R Infraprojects Limited (GRIL) is a leading Indian infrastructure construction company with over 25 years of experience, primarily specialising in the development of roads and highways.
Headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with a corporate office in New Delhi, the company operates across India and is gradually expanding into international markets.
It follows an integrated project execution model, managing every phase from conceptualisation to completion, and is actively involved in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), as well as Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects.
While the company’s core strength lies in road infrastructure, designing and constructing highways, bridges, culverts, flyovers, and overbridges, it has also diversified into railway, metro, airport runway, and power transmission projects.
Additionally, the company undertakes EPC projects in the optical fiber cable (OFC) sector and manufactures construction chemicals.
The market capitalisation of G R Infraprojects is ₹12,431.13 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.
