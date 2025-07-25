Home / Markets / News / G R Infraprojects up 3% on emerging lowest bidder for construction project

G R Infraprojects up 3% on emerging lowest bidder for construction project

G R Infraprojects share price rose after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a construction project worth ₹290.23 crore.

stock market trading
G R Infraprojects Limited (GRIL) is a leading Indian infrastructure construction company with over 25 years of experience, primarily specialising in the development of roads and highways.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
G R Infraprojects share price: G R Infraprojects share price was in demand, as the scrip rose as much as 2.62 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,311.25 per share on Friday, July 25, 2025.
 
At 10:10 AM, G R Infraprojects share price was trading 0.58 per cent higher at ₹1,285 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading down 0.49 per cent at 81,782.41levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why did G R Infraprojects share price rise today?

 
G R Infraprojects share price rose after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a construction project worth ₹290.23 crore.
 
In an exchange filing, G R Infraprojects said, “We are pleased to inform you that our Company has emerged as L-1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated July 24, 2025 for the following tender invited by State Highway Authority of Jharkhand.” 
 
The project involves the construction of Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road (total length 26.672 kilometres).
 
The contract price is ₹290.23 crore, while the project is expected to be completed in 24 months from the Appointed date.  ALSO READ | Why is APL Apollo falling despite healthy Y-o-Y numbers in Q1? Details here

About G R Infraprojects 

 
G R Infraprojects Limited (GRIL) is a leading Indian infrastructure construction company with over 25 years of experience, primarily specialising in the development of roads and highways. 
 
Headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with a corporate office in New Delhi, the company operates across India and is gradually expanding into international markets. 
 
It follows an integrated project execution model, managing every phase from conceptualisation to completion, and is actively involved in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), as well as Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects.
 
While the company’s core strength lies in road infrastructure, designing and constructing highways, bridges, culverts, flyovers, and overbridges, it has also diversified into railway, metro, airport runway, and power transmission projects.
 
Additionally, the company undertakes EPC projects in the optical fiber cable (OFC) sector and manufactures construction chemicals. 
 
The market capitalisation of G R Infraprojects is ₹12,431.13 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

