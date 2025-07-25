G R Infraprojects up 3% on emerging lowest bidder for construction project

G R Infraprojects share price rose after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a construction project worth ₹290.23 crore.

In an exchange filing, G R Infraprojects said, “We are pleased to inform you that our Company has emerged as L-1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated July 24, 2025 for the following tender invited by State Highway Authority of Jharkhand.”

The project involves the construction of Giridih Bypass (towards Tundi) road (total length 26.672 kilometres).

ALSO READ | Why is APL Apollo falling despite healthy Y-o-Y numbers in Q1? Details here The contract price is ₹290.23 crore, while the project is expected to be completed in 24 months from the Appointed date.

About G R Infraprojects

G R Infraprojects Limited (GRIL) is a leading Indian infrastructure construction company with over 25 years of experience, primarily specialising in the development of roads and highways.