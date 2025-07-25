Nestle India Q1 results review: The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestle shares slipped 2 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day low of ₹2,269.85 per share on the BSE. The stock fell nearly 7 per cent in two days after the company posted its Q1 numbers on Thursday, during market hours. At 9:40 AM, Nestle share price was trading 0.85 per cent lower at ₹2,300.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.35 per cent at 81,898.93. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,22,064.68 crore. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestle shares slipped 2 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day low of ₹2,269.85 per share on the BSE. The stock fell nearly 7 per cent in two days after the company posted its Q1 numbers on Thursday, during market hours.

Nestle Q1FY26 results

Nestle, in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), reported a 13 per cent decline in the consolidated net profit Y-o-Y to ₹646.6 crore, as compared to ₹746.6 crore. However, its revenue from operations grew 5.8 per cent to ₹5,096 crore, from ₹4,814 crore a year ago.

The company reported an Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹34.2 crore, as compared to ₹21.3 crore, up 60.3 per cent Y-o-Y. However, Ebitda margins stood at 24.8 per cent, as against 26.5 per cent. Brokerage view on Nestle India Most brokerages have cut their target price on Nestle India stock on higher inflation concerns, and elevated depreciation/finance costs due to higher capital expenditure. ICICI Securities has maintained a 'Hold' on Nestle and has cut the target to ₹2,400 per share from ₹2,500. Nestle reported a stable quarter, according to the brokerage; however, the largest category, milk products and nutrition, appeared to be the problem child.

E-commerce salience at 12.5 per cent of revenue is good and could create a material unlocking opportunity if executed well, noted ICICI Securities. The brokerage said it will remain watchful of new growth vectors under Manish Tiwary, new CMD, effective August 1. "Nestle India requires a strategy and execution refresh," the brokerage note read. Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained a 'Buy' rating, but has cut the target to ₹2,820 per share from ₹2,825. The brokerage also lowered its FY26E/27E earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 6.8 per cent/4.1 per cent, as its sees depreciation/finance cost to remain elevated due to higher capex.