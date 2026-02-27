Gaudium IVF and Women Health gains 2%; Omnitech subscribed 1.14 times

Oil prices at 7-mth high as US and Iran extend talks

Oil prices rose about 3 per cent on Friday as traders remained on alert for potential supply disruptions after the United States and Iran extended nuclear talks. Brent crude futures advanced by $2.13, or 3 per cent, to $72.88 a barrel by 1328 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $2.31, or 3.5 per cent, at $67.52.

The Brent and WTI benchmarks were trading at their highest since July and August respectively and poised to register weekly gains of 1.6 per cent and 1.7 per cent. “Uncertainty prevails, fear is pushing prices higher today,” said Tamas Varga, an oil analyst at brokerage PVM. “It is completely driven by the outcome of the Iranian nuclear talks and possible military action the US might take against Iran.” The US and Iran held indirect talks in Geneva on Thursday after US President Donald Trump ordered a military buildup in the region.

Oil prices gained over a dollar a barrel during the talks on media reports indicating that discussions had stalled over US insistence on zero enrichment of uranium by Iran. Reuters