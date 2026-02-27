Higher growth and margin gains fuel sharp rally in Hitachi Energy India

For 9MFY26, the operating profit margin reached 14.8 per cent, more than doubling Y-o-Y, with 180 basis points of sequential improvement in Q3. This was due to faster execution, higher localisation and cost optimisation. Higher order inflows on the back of tendering across high-voltage direct current (HVDCs), and attempts to enhance the shares of services and exports to 15 per cent and 25 per cent respectively, may boost margins further.
India is enjoying a structural change in the power sector, with opportunities in T&D (base and HVDC), renewables, data centres, transportation and industry. HEIL is a market leader, capable of exploiting both cyclical and structural opportunities across the entire space. The National Electricity Plan (NEP) targets installed HVDC capacity of ~67 gigawatt (GW) by 2032, up from 33.5 GW now. This implies a Rs 30,000–40,000 crore market opportunity for equipment players, with likely tenders for Rs 10,000 crore of HVDC orders every year from FY27–29.