Higher growth and margin gains fuel sharp rally in Hitachi Energy India

HEIL is already working on three Indian HVDC projects and also has a part of an Australian HVDC project. The Mumbai HVDC (1 GW) is about to be completed, while the remaining two projects (each of 6 GW) have recently been awarded in a consortium with BHEL.

The T&D capex cycle may be structurally strong well beyond FY32, with healthy domestic and export demand visibility for the next five years or beyond. Management feels that the operating profit margin is sustainable, with potential upsides from operating leverage and localisation benefits. It is witnessing growth momentum in data centres (15 per cent revenue share), railways (expected orders over 15–18 months) and an HVDC pipeline. As such, a high-twenties or even thirties percentage growth trajectory for revenues till FY29 looks possible.