Godrej Consumer gains on starting commercial production at new Chennai unit

Godrej Consumer Products share price: Shares of fast moving consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products were in demand from investors on Monday, March 10.

Godrej Consumer shares came under investors' focus after the company announced that it has begun commercial production at its new manufacturing facility located in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Godrej Consumer share price climbed nearly 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,063.60, from its previous session close of Rs 1,043.90. However, at 1:32 PM, the company's shares had pared their gains, and were trading 0.58 per cent higher, at Rs 1,050 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex index was trading higher by 174 points, or 0.24 per cent at 74,508.72.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products had closed 32 per cent lower in the previous session, from its 52-week high of Rs 1,541.30, hit on 11 September 2024. And it was higher by 6.5 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 979.75, hit on March 4, 2025. Further, the company's stock has gained 3.4 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, the company, in an exchange filing, said its new integrated manufacturing facility will focus on the production of home and personal care products.

The plant, which was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, in the presence of the state's Minister for Industries Investment Promotion and Commerce, Dr. T R B Rajaa, along with Nadir Godrej, chairperson, Godrej Industries Group, and Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO of Godrej Consumer Products, began construction in 2024, with an investment of around Rs 515 crore over the next five years, according to the company's exchange filing.

Further, the new manufacturing facility has created over 1,000-plus direct and indirect employment opportunities across various functions, including for people from the LGBTQIA+ and people with disabilities communities.

Godrej Consumer Products Q3 FY25 results

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) on January 24 reported a 14.2 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) at Rs 498.31 crore, from Rs 581.06 crore during the same period last year. Sequentially, however, the company's profit rose marginally by 1.4 per cent from Rs 491.31 crore.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations climbed marginally on a year-on-year basis to Rs 3,768.43 crore from Rs 3,659.64 crore in the year ago period, while sequentially, its revenues increased by 2.8 per cent from Rs 3,666.33 crore.

The company’s consolidated Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 20.2 per cent, while its standalone Ebitda margin came in at 22.6 per cent, impacted by palm oil price inflation. In terms of sales, GCPL experienced a 4 per cent growth in India, though volumes remained flat. Overall, the company saw a 21 per cent year-on-year decline in Ebitda.

Across segments, the company's Home care business reported growth of 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with household insecticides impacted by weak seasonality and urban consumption slowdown, while the air fresheners and fabric care categories saw double-digit volume growth.

Meanwhile, in the personal care segment, volumes declined for the personal care category, and hair colour saw mid single-digit growth, while sexual wellness saw double digit value growth.