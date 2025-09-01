GDP, auto sales lift markets; Nifty posts sharpest gain in two weeks

Markets kicked off the new month on a positive note, with the Nifty rising close to a per cent.

The rally was fuelled by better-than-expected GDP growth of 7.8 per cent for the April–June quarter. Information technology stocks led the gains, benefiting from the rupee’s new lows against the US dollar.

Sentiment was further lifted by a US appeals court decision declaring most of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs illegal, though the tariffs remain in place until 14 October pending a possible Supreme Court appeal.

Snapping its three-day losing streak, the Nifty 50 index rose 198 points, or 0.81 per cent—the most in two weeks—to end at 24,625. The Sensex added 555 points, or 0.7 per cent, to close at 80,364. All major indices, with the exception of media and pharma, ended with gains. Nifty Auto and Nifty Consumer Durables outperformed with over 2 per cent growth, supported by higher monthly auto sales and optimism over a potential consumption boost from lowering Goods and Services Tax. The GST Council is expected to meet later this week to discuss tax cuts.

The Nifty IT and Nifty Metal indices rose over 1.6 per cent, buoyed by a rally in global equities. Expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September also improved investor appetite, as lower US rates tend to make emerging markets like India more attractive for foreign investment. “The economy expanded at its fastest pace in five quarters, well above both RBI and Street projections. This reinforces confidence in India’s growth resilience despite global uncertainties. At the same time, easing tensions between India and China provide a geopolitical tailwind, especially after the shock of Trump’s tariff hikes. Further relief came from a US appeals court ruling most of Trump’s tariffs illegal, which, while temporarily still in effect, raised hopes of reversal,” said Gaurav Garg, analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.