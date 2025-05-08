Home / Markets / News / Gensol Engineering hits back-to-back 5% lower circuit; slips 92% in a month

Gensol Engineering hits back-to-back 5% lower circuit; slips 92% in a month

Gensol Engineering share price: On Wednesday, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) declined to grant interim relief to Gensol Engineering, which was under scrutiny for alleged fund diversion

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gensol Engineering share price: Shares of Gensol Engineering hit 5 per cent lower circuit at ₹60.45 per share on BSE. In a month, Gensol Engineering stock lost 61 per cent, and in one year the company scrip has lost 92 per cent against Sensex's rise of 10 per cent.
 
At 11:19 AM, Gensol Engineering shares were trading 5 per cent lower at ₹60.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.05 per cent at 80,786.95. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹229.72 crore. The stock touched its highest level on February 20, 2024, at ₹1,377.1 per share. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,125.75 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹60.45 per share. 
 
On Wednesday, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) declined to grant interim relief to Gensol Engineering, which was under scrutiny for alleged fund diversion. 
 
Gensol had contested an order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on April 15, which barred the company and its promoters from participating in the securities market due to alleged fraudulent activities. 

Also Read

This exchange stock zoomed 87% from March low; m-cap nears ₹1 trillion

Mangalore Chemicals shares surge post Q4 results; earnings breakdown here

Why Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company shares spiked 15% in trade today?

Tata Motors shares extend gain, surge 9% on heavy volumes; here's why

Satin Creditcare drops 4% after Q4 results; Here's why profit declined 67%

 
According to legal sources, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has directed Gensol to submit its response to Sebi within two weeks. Sebi has been instructed to issue a final order within four weeks, after providing Gensol with a fair hearing.
 
In its appeal, Gensol questioned the urgency behind Sebi’s decision to issue the interim order without granting a prior hearing. The company argued that the order had resulted in significant business losses, potential cancellation of contracts, and could trigger loan defaults that may lead to non-performing assets (NPAs).
 
During the hearing, Gensol also requested a stay on the forensic audit and removal of the freeze on the company’s demat account.
 
Additionally, the Delhi High Court also barred Gensol Engineering and its all-electric ride-hailing subsidiary BluSmart Mobility from transferring or selling over 220 electric vehicles (EVs) leased from SMAS Auto Leasing India Pvt Ltd and Shefasteq OPC Pvt Ltd. Till now, the court has restricted Gensol and Blusmart from transferring or selling over 490 EVs by creating third-party rights. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: TaMo, Adani Ports, Titan hold up Sensex, Nifty; FMCG, pharma drag; smallcaps gain

Crude oil to remain-range bound at $56-$60, no sell-off likely in near-term

These 69 stocks surged over 10% in a month after past India-Pak conflicts

Asian shares rise after US stocks gain as Fed keeps rates unchanged

Manoj Jewellers IPO allotment today: here's how to check your status online

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Nifty50 earning

First Published: May 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story