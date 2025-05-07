Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi HC bars Gensol, BluSmart from creating 3rd party rights over 220 EVs

Delhi HC bars Gensol, BluSmart from creating 3rd party rights over 220 EVs

Delhi HC bars BluSmart and Gensol from creating third-party rights over 220 EVs leased by SMAS Auto and Shefasteq, taking total restricted vehicles to 490

Gensol and BluSmart have been directed to file a status report within two days on the whereabouts of the leased EVs

Bhavini Mishra
Bhavini Mishra
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday restricted Gensol and electric ride-hailing startup BluSmart from creating third-party rights over 220 electric vehicles (EVs) leased from SMAS Auto Leasing India Pvt Ltd and Shefasteq OPC Pvt Ltd.
 
This marks the third and fourth such petitions by lessors before the same bench in under two weeks. So far, the court has barred Gensol and BluSmart from creating third-party rights over a total of 490 EVs.
 
SMAS Auto had leased 164 EVs to Gensol and 46 to BluSmart, while Shefasteq had leased 10. The lessors claimed both companies had failed to make rental payments and pay fleet management charges.
 
 
Justice Jyoti Singh appointed court receivers to take charge of the vehicles.
 
The lessors filed the petitions under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, which empowers the court to grant interim relief in arbitration proceedings—before, during, or after the award, but prior to enforcement. The court denied the lessors’ request for repossession of the vehicles, stating that such relief does not fall under Section 9.

Gensol and BluSmart have been directed to file a status report within two days on the whereabouts of the leased EVs. They must also submit details of their assets and liabilities to the court. Electric ride-hailing firm BluSmart is a subsidiary of the beleaguered Gensol Engineering.
 
Earlier, on April 25, the Delhi High Court had similarly restrained Gensol Engineering and BluSmart Mobility from creating third-party rights over 175 EVs leased to them by Japanese financial services group Orix. Under a green mobility initiative, Orix had entered lease agreements with the companies to support BluSmart’s ride-hailing operations in India. Anmol Singh Jaggi, co-founder of both Gensol and BluSmart, had served as guarantor for the lease obligations.
 
Orix moved the court citing breaches in the agreement, including a lease payment default of Rs 4 crore. It sought to prevent the firms from disposing of the leased vehicles and indicated its intention to initiate arbitration, as stipulated in the agreement’s dispute resolution clause.
 
Similarly, on April 29, the High Court barred Gensol and BluSmart from selling, transferring, or creating third-party rights over 95 EVs leased to them by finance company Clime Finance. Clime raised concerns after BluSmart ceased operations, asserting its contracts allowed it to repossess the vehicles in the event of default. It claimed “absolute and paramount rights” over the EVs, stating the leases stood terminated.
 

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

