Geopolitical turmoil, weak rupee cloud oil and gas sector outlook

Low crude oil prices allow oil marketing companies (OMCs) to report better marketing margins, and LPG under-recovery has declined sharply from over ₹100 per cylinder to ₹30–50 per cylinder in Q3FY26. But there are fears of adverse excise hikes.

India’s overall gas demand edged up 1.6 per cent YoY in November 2025 (led by recovery in LNG demand), but is still down 3.8 per cent YoY in the April–November 2025 period due to a decline in domestic gas output, and LNG demand is affected by high spot LNG prices. India’s total gas demand in October–November 2025 was flat YoY at 192.4 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic metres per day). Asian spot LNG moderated recently and may normalise further as global LNG supply capacity is set to rise 30–40 per cent over three to four years beginning the second half of calendar year 2026 (H2CY26). But as of now, spot LNG prices are higher compared to alternatives.