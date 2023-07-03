Home / Markets / News / GIFT Nifty begins India journey as new hedging option for investors

GIFT Nifty begins India journey as new hedging option for investors

Investors who were taking cues on the movement of the NSE's blue-chip Nifty 50 index ahead of its opening from the SGX Nifty will now do so with GIFT Nifty

Reuters BENGALURU
Gift Nifty

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Sethuraman N R and Jayshree P Upadhyay

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Trading volumes at GIFT Nifty, a dollar-denominated derivative contract of the Nifty 50 index previously called SGX Nifty, hit about $1.2 billion in the first half of its debut in India on Monday, NSE's chief executive and managing director, Ashishkumar Chauhan, said.

The SGX Nifty, which was previously traded on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) platform, will now trade in NSE's International Exchange (NSE IX) formed in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or GIFT City, a tax-neutral international financial centre in western India.

Investors who were taking cues on the movement of the NSE's blue-chip Nifty 50 index ahead of its opening from the SGX Nifty will now do so with GIFT Nifty.

The derivative will trade in two sessions, with the first half from 6:30 a.m. IST to 3:40 p.m. and the second from 4:35 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. IST, NSE said.

About $9.4 billion of open interest from SGX Nifty was absorbed by GIFT Nifty in its transfer to India, Chauhan said at an event marking the launch of the contract.

"As GIFT Nifty will be traded for 21 hours, overlapping major trading hours in Europe, Asia and the U.S., retail investors will be able to easily hedge their positions now," said Shrey Jain, founder of discount broker SAS Online.

To begin with, market participants can access GIFT Nifty 50, GIFT Nifty Bank, GIFT Nifty Financial Services and GIFT Nifty IT while other indexes will be rolled out gradually, the NSE had said earlier.

The blue chip indexes Nifty 50 and Sensex ended at fresh highs for the third consecutive session on Monday. [.BO]

 

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru and Jayshree P Upadhyay in Mumbai; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Also Read

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

Indian importers use rupee's recovery to increase hedging, data shows

Singapore Exchange to focus on risk-hedging products like Indian infra, ESG

Air India offers nearly 98 cr shares to employees under stock option scheme

Reserve Bank of India, IFSCA likely to frame fresh norms for GIFT City

Jindal Steel, PNB to migrate to MF large-cap basket: Analyst report

Nifty PSU Bank index surges nearly 4%; Canara, BoB, BoI, PNB rally up to 7%

BSE board to consider buyback of shares on July 6, stock surges 7%

OMCs rally up to 7% on improved outlook; HPCL, IOC scale 52-week highs

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

Topics :Stock MarketGIFT CityNifty

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story