Gillette India shares soar 18% ahead of record date for interim dividend

Gillette India share price was soaring in stock market trade today, February 18, 2025. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 8,790.75 per share, surging 17.9 per cent on the BSE. By comparison, the benchmark Sensex index was down 0.1 per cent at 2:00 PM.

The rally in Gillette India share came ahead of the stock’s ex-record date for interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

In a stock exchange filing, dated February 10, Gillette India Board informed the stock exchanges that it has fixed February 19, 2025 as the ‘record date’ to determine the shareholders who would be eligible for payment of the Interim Dividend.

Remember, Gillette India’s Board of Directors, at its meeting held on February 10, declared, and approved an interim dividend for FY25 of Rs 65 per equity share.

The dividend, it said, shall be paid on or before March 7, 2025.

Gillette India is a consumer goods company that manufactures and sells men’s grooming products, including shaving foam, shaving razors, blades, toiletries, tooth brushes, and other oral hygiene products.

During the December 2024 quarter (Q2) of the current financial year, Gillette India reported a 21.18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the company’s net profit at Rs 125.97 crore. Its revenue from operations improved to Rs 685.5 crore, implying a rise of 7.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

Gillette India follows a July-June financial year.

Segment-wise, Gillette India’s revenue from the grooming segment increased 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 570.64 crore in Q2FY25. The revenue from the oral segment, however, dropped 8.25 per cent to Rs 114.91 crore.

Gillette India share price trades under the ‘A’ Group of stocks on the BSE and follows a ‘T+1’ settlement cycle.

The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 27,009.7 crore, and the stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 57.4x.

Gillette India share hit a 52-week high of Rs 10,652 per share on November 25, 2024. Its 52-week low was Rs 6,191, touched on April 25, 2024.

Thus far in the current calendar year, Gillette India share price has tumbled 22 per cent on the BSE.