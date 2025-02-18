Last Day! Quality Power IPO ends today; subscription at 83%, GMP turns flat

Quality Power IPO subscription status: Quality Power Electrical Equipment's Quality Power Electrical Equipment's initial public offering (IPO), which opened for public subscription on February 14, 2025, is set to conclude today, February 18. Subscription data available on the NSE suggests that the public offering has received a lackluster response from investors, having received bids for 9,224,514 equity shares, against 11,112,530 shares on offer by the end of February 17. This represents a subscription of 83 per cent. The Quality Power IPO has witnessed the highest demand from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 1.10 times. This is followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who have oversubscribed their category by 1.07 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) have subscribed to 0.62 times.

Quality Power IPO details

Quality Power IPO is available at a price band of Rs 401-425 per share, with a lot size of 26 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 26 shares and in multiples thereof. Retail investors need a minimum of Rs 11,050 to bid for one lot, comprising 26 shares. For a maximum bid within the Rs 2,00,000 limit, retail investors can apply for up to 18 lots, or 468 shares.

Quality Power IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Quality Power shares are trading flat at Rs 425 apiece in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the Quality Power IPO's grey market premium (GMP) remains nil.

Quality Power IPO review

Also Read

Quality Power has received reviews from brokerages, including Reliance Securities, SBI Securities, and Mehta Equities, for its public offering. Market analysts have broadly recommended subscribing to the Quality Power IPO for long-term perspective. READ MORE

Quality Power IPO allotment date, listing date

As the subscription window closes today, the basis of allotment for Quality Power IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The successful allotments will receive the company’s shares into their demat accounts by Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Shares of Quality Power are slated to make their D-street debut by listing at the BSE and NSE tentatively on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Quality Power IPO Objective

The Quality Power IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS), with promoters offloading a partial stake. Quality Power will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale (OFS); those will be given to the Promoter Selling Shareholder. However, Quality Power intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for the payment of the purchase consideration for the acquisition of Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, as well as for funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of plant and machinery. The company will also utilise the proceeds for funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Quality Power IPO registrar, BRLM details

For the Quality Power IPO, Link Intime India serves as the registrar, while Pantomath Capital Advisors acts as the sole book-running lead manager.

About Quality Power Electrical Equipment

Quality Power Electrical Equipments, incorporated in 2001, specialises in energy transition equipment and power technologies. The company provides high-voltage electrical equipment and solutions for grid connectivity and energy transition. With over 20 years of experience, it manufactures critical equipment for HVDC and FACTS networks, enabling energy transition from renewable sources. The company operates globally, with manufacturing facilities in India and a subsidiary in Turkey. Its comprehensive product portfolio and strategic acquisitions position it for growth in the global energy transition market.