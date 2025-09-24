GK Energy IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online
GK Energy IPO allotment today: The share allotment of GK Energy’s initial public offering (GK Energy IPO) is likely to be finalised today, September 1, 2025.
The public offering, valued at around ₹464 crore, received strong demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹145–₹153 per share, with a lot size of 98 shares, the issue was subscribed 89.62 times by the end of the subscription period
, largely driven by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their reserved category by 186.29 times.
This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their respective categories by 122.73 times. Meanwhile, retail investors placed lower bids, yet oversubscribed their category by 20.79 times.
After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the GK Energy IPO
can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue.
How to check GK Energy IPO allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1: Visit the BSE website
Step 2: Navigate to the application status check
Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application status check’.
Step 3: Enter the required information
In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select ‘Equity’.
In the ‘Company Name’ field, type ‘GK Energy Limited’.
Enter either your PAN number or your application number.
Step 4: Click 'Search'
Once you've entered the required details, click the ‘Search’ button.
Step 5: View the allotment status
The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares.
If allotted, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account.
Check GK Energy IPO allotment status online on registrar’s website – direct link
Investors can also check the allotment status of the GK Energy IPO by visiting the official website of MUFG Intime India:
Check GK Energy IPO allotment status online on NSE
Additionally, investors can check the allotment status on the NSE website by visiting:
GK Energy IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of GK Energy were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Wednesday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹184 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹31 per share, or 20.26 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
GK Energy IPO listing forecast
Shares of GK Energy are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, September 26, 2025. The current grey market trends indicate a favourable listing for the company's shares. Should the current GMP hold, the company's shares may yield a return of over 20 per cent upon listing to the investors who placed their money in the IPO.
About GK Energy
Gk Energy Ltd. (GEL) is India’s largest pure play provider of engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems (which are also referred to as solar-powered pump systems) under Component B of the Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri KUSUM scheme, as measured by the number of solar-powered pump systems installed under the PMKUSUM Scheme in the period from January 1, 2022 to July 31, 2025. They offer farmers an end-to-end single source solution for the survey, design, supply, assembly and installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of solar-powered pump systems.
