Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 08:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / GK Energy's ₹464-crore IPO gets 89.62 times subscription by final day

GK Energy's ₹464-crore IPO gets 89.62 times subscription by final day

GK Energy on Thursday said it has collected over Rs 139 crore from anchor investors

ipo market listing share market

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of GK Energy Ltd, a solar-powered agricultural water pump systems provider, received a whopping 89.62 times subscription as it drew to a close on Tuesday.

The Rs 464-crore IPO got bids for 1,98,77,78,982 shares against 2,21,80,828 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed a huge 186.29 times. The component meant for non-institutional investors attracted 122.73 times subscription. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category received 20.79 times subscription.

GK Energy on Thursday said it has collected over Rs 139 crore from anchor investors.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 145-153 per share.

 

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

Jaro Education IPO receives 87% subscription on first day of share sale

initial public offering, IPO

Solarworld Energy raises ₹220.5 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

initial public offering, IPO

GK Energy IPO worth ₹464 cr sees 6.41 times subscription on day two

initial public offerings, IPO

Atlanta Electricals IPO subscribed 97% on the first day of bidding

phonepe

PhonePe posts 40% revenue surge, turns free cash flow positive ahead of IPO

The Pune-based firm's offering is a combination of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 42 lakh equity shares, worth Rs 64.26 crore at the upper end, by selling shareholders.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 322.5 crore will be utilised for funding the company's long-term working capital requirements, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

The company is India's largest pure play provider of engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems. It offers farmers an end-to-end single source solution for the survey, design, supply, assembly and installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of solar-powered pump systems.

IIFL Capital Services and HDFC Bank are the book-running lead managers to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

. The X-47 sports 41 mm inverted cartridge-type front forks and a rear mono-shock, both with preload adjustability. | File Image

Ultraviolette plans IPO by FY28, launches radar-integrated EV bike X-47

initial public offering, IPO

Purple Style Labs files draft papers with Sebi to garner ₹660 cr via IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers IPO gets 40% subscription on day 1

JP Morgan

India IPOs to surpass 2024 highs as billion-dollar issues ahead: JP Morgan

initial public offering, IPO

iValue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 1.82 times, set to list on Sept 25

Topics : IPO stock market trading stock market listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAccenture New Andhra Pradesh CampusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon